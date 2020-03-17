(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper is ordering North Carolina restaurants and bars to close dine-in operations as the state works to contain and combat COVID-19.
Cooper will make the directive Tuesday afternoon through an executive order. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to fulfill take-out and delivery orders. The executive order is expected to be effective by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
As of Tuesday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 40 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Nobody in North Carolina has died from the disease.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 85 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Tuesday's executive order also will include an expansion of unemployment insurance for workers affected by COVID-19.
Cooper on Saturday ordered all K-12 public schools in North Carolina closed for a minimum of two weeks. He also banned gatherings of 100 people or more.