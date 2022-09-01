(The Center Square) – North Carolinians who receive student loan forgiveness won’t be required to pay federal taxes on the amount, but it will be treated as taxable income under current state law.
When President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive student loans last week, a fact sheet distributed by the White House stated, “debt relief will not be treated as taxable income for the federal income tax purposes.” The American Rescue Plan Act contains a provision for the forgiveness of student loan debt between 2021 and 2025 to be excluded from federally taxable income.
North Carolina is one of five states not following the Internal Revenue Code and enforcing state laws allowing the amount of forgiveness to be taxed as income, according to the Tax Foundation. The others are Arkansas, Minnesota, Mississippi and Wisconsin.
“If a borrower has debt forgiven, it is treated as if the borrower earned additional income in the previous tax year equal to the amount of forgiven debt,” according to the article, Inconsistent Tax Treatment of Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Creates Confusion by the Tax Foundation. “For example, if a borrower with an annual taxable income of $35,000 owes $20,000 in debt that is subsequently forgiven or canceled, the $20,000 in debt is added to their taxable income for a total of $55,000.”
However, “the current tax code contains a complicated patchwork of exceptions,” according to the Tax Foundation article. There are six possible options available to states – three to exempt taxpayers and three to enforce taxes.
North Carolina’s General Assembly didn’t adopt the Internal Revenue Code exempting forgiveness as taxable income for the purposes of state income tax.
“For taxable years 2021 through 2025, a taxpayer must add the amount excluded from the taxpayer’s gross income for the discharge of a student loan under section 108(f)(5) of the Code,” according to state law. “The purpose of this subdivision is to decouple from the exclusion from income for the discharge of a student loan under section 9675 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.”
A media release from North Carolina’s Department of Revenue said it was monitoring the General Assembly to identify any change in the taxability of student loan forgiveness.