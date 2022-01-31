(The Center Square) – The federal government has given tens of millions of dollars to North Carolinians to cover the cost of funerals for deaths linked to COVID-19.
Data released this month from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shows the agency provided $53.8 million to 8,190 North Carolina residents to cover funeral costs for deaths caused by COVID-19 since Jan. 20, 2020.
The first COVID-19 case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020, and the first death was reported March 25, 2020. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday a total of 20,605 COVID-19-related deaths in the state during the pandemic.
FEMA's funeral assistance program covers up to $9,000 per funeral, limited to $35,500 per application. FEMA has spent more than $1.6 billion in awards to 247,000 people for COVID-19-related funeral expenses in all U.S. states and territories as of Jan. 3.
"At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters," acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton said in a statement. "The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense grief for so many people. Although we cannot change what has happened, we affirm our commitment to help with funeral and burial expenses that many families did not anticipate."
About $2 billion was allocated to the program as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, signed by former President Donald Trump in December 2020. President Joe Biden approved an additional $50 billion in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in March for FEMA to use for COVID-19-related costs.
The $50 billion will be available until September 30, 2025. FEMA officials said they have not "identified a funding gap" so far.
Under the program, the federal government helps approved applicants with funeral services, transportation to identify their family members, caskets or urns, cremation, markers or headstones, interment services, death certificates and transfer of remains, among other costs.
U.S. citizens, noncitizen nationals and qualified aliens are eligible for the program as long as the death occurs in the U.S. and its territories. The program only awards the funding to people, not organizations, businesses or other entities.
Applicants must provide a death certificate that indicates the death was caused by, "may have been caused by" or "was likely a result of" COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms.
Death certificates that do not reference COVID-19 would be accepted if accompanied by a signed statement from a certifying official that provides "an additional explanation, or causal pathway, linking the cause of death on the death certificate with COVID-19."
The federal government has provided aid to pay for funeral costs for natural disasters in the past. The funeral assistance program faced scrutiny in 2018 after 3% of 2,431 requests for funeral assistance related to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico was approved.