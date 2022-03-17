(The Center Square) – North Carolina General Assembly Republicans filed a writ of certiorari Thursday with the U.S. Supreme Court in the latest effort to throw out congressional districts adopted by the state Supreme Court.
The U.S. Supreme Court denied the General Assembly’s application for stay March 7, pending the filing and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari, which is a request that orders a lower court to send up the record of the case for review.
Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to halt the implementation of the congressional map for the 2022 elections, the General Assembly, led by Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, moved ahead with filing the writ of certiorari in hopes of settling the broader issue of whether it violates the U.S. Constitution when courts overrule lawmakers to draw congressional maps.
“The U.S. Constitution is crystal clear: state legislatures are responsible for drawing congressional maps, not state court judges, and certainly not with the aid of partisan political operatives,” Moore said. “We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will reaffirm this basic principle and will throw out the illegal map imposed on the people of North Carolina by its highest court. It is time to settle the Elections Clause question once and for all.”
The petition argued several reasons for granting the writ, including the high importance of the congressional elections, the inconsistency in lower court opinions, and the likelihood the issue will continue to resurface until the U.S. Supreme Court settles the law.
It also outlines the legal argument that the Elections Clause of the U.S. Constitution gives sole authority to the legislature to set the times, places and manner of congressional elections.
“The short of it is this: the decisions by the courts below to nullify the General Assembly’s chosen ‘regulations’ of the ‘manner of holding elections,’ … and to replace them with new regulations of their own, discretionary design, simply cannot be squared with the text and original meaning of the Elections Clause, nor with this court’s interpretation of it,” the petition reads.
North Carolina Republicans filed a petition for an emergency stay Feb. 25 after a Wake County Superior Court judicial panel rejected a revised congressional redistricting map approved by the General Assembly two days before and adopted a map drafted by three special masters.
The move stemmed from a lawsuit filed by voting rights activists who claimed maps approved by the General Assembly in November were gerrymandered. A lower court disagreed, but the state Supreme Court ruled the maps unconstitutional because they allegedly favored Republicans.
The U.S. Supreme Court March 7 denied the petition for an emergency stay March 7, though Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented to the order and pointed to the need to settle the constitutional issue of courts drawing congressional maps.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh also seemingly agreed the issue warranted closer attention, though he did not want to intervene in this year’s electoral process.
“We will have to resolve this question sooner or later, and the sooner we do, the better,” Alito wrote in dissent. “The case presented a good opportunity to consider the issue, but unfortunately the court has again found the occasion inopportune.”