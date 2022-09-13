(The Center Square) — Republicans are suing the North Carolina State Board of Elections over state election rules they allege are beyond the board's authority.
The Republican National Committee, state Republican Party, and Clay County Republican Party Chairwoman Barbara Deas filed a lawsuit last week over the board's decisions to push back the deadline for absentee ballots and to limit election observers.
"Despite statutory language, the North Carolina State Board of Elections is undermining both transparency and the rule of law by blocking the right of at-large election observers to have full access to voting places and unilaterally extending the deadline for the return of absentee-by-mail ballots," the lawsuit filed on Sept. 9 read. "This lawsuit seeks to compel DCSBE to follow the law and ensure transparency in the election process."
The lawsuit points to an August letter from NCSBE Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell directing county boards of elections officials to extend the civilian absentee ballot deadline from the Nov. 11 date set by statute to Nov. 14. Bell contends the move is necessary because of Veterans' Day, which falls on Nov. 11.
Patrick Gannon, the board's public information officer, elaborated on the change for The Carolina Journal.
"We generally wouldn't want to comment on the pending lawsuit. However, I need to correct the misunderstanding that the board extended the absentee ballot deadline," he said. "The legislature did that by enacting GS 103-5. See Numbered Memo 2022-09, which explains why the law requires the receipt of absentee ballots on November 14, as November 11 is a state and federal holiday, when mail is not delivered. The same rule/deadline applied under a different administration in 2016."
GS 103-5 states "Except as otherwise provided by law, when the day or the last day for doing any act required or permitted by law to be performed in a public office or courthouse falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday when the public office or courthouse is closed for transactions, the act may be performed on the next day that the public office or courthouse is open for transactions," according to Bell's memo.
Republicans' lawsuit alleges the memo, which "constitutes a unilateral, unlawful extension of the statutory deadline by which Boards of Election may accept civilian absentee-by-mail ballots, is contrary to N.C. Gen. Stat. 163-231(b), and thus is in excess of the NCSBE's authority."
The law cited in the suit calls for absentee ballots to be received by a county board "not later than 5:00 p.m. on the day of the statewide primary or general election or county bond election" or "not later than three days after."
Republicans also argue an administrative rule adopted by the NCSBE in 2018 that limits at-large election observers to one per site, for four hours, conflicts with state law. The rule wasn't enforced in the 2018 and 2020 elections, but written guidance issued by the board this year indicates "it will attempt to enforce the four-hour, one observer restrictions on at-large observers in the November election," according to the lawsuit.
"Any attempt to enforce the four-hour, one observer restrictions against at-large observers constitutes unilateral, unlawful application of the restrictions beyond the provisions of (state law), and thus is contrary to (state law) and in excess of the NCSBE's authority."
Republicans want the court to declare both decisions exceed the board's authority, a declaration the changes violate due process rights, a finding the board violated state and federal laws, and an injunction preventing the board from enforcing the rules, as well as an award for attorneys' fees and costs.