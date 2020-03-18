(The Center Square) – North Carolina Republican lawmakers said Wednesday they hope to send a one-time stimulus check to state taxpayers to help restore the state’s economy after COVID-19 has passed.
Sens. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, and Ted Alexander, R-Cleveland, said an early approach and collaborative planning is the best way to get ahead of the impending economic downfall.
"When the dust settles – which it will – the work to rebound will begin in earnest, and the time to plan for that is now,” the senators wrote in a joint op-ed in the Charlotte Observer.
The amount of any possible stimulus has not been decided as proposals come in from lawmakers on both sides the aisle, but the Republican senators’ plan calls for a broad package from rainy day funds. North Carolina reportedly has $1.3 billion in its reserves, according to report updated Wednesday by the Pew Charitable Trust.
“The Legislature has been planning for an economic disruption for 10 years through prudent budget decisions,” the senators wrote. “We’ve built a multibillion-dollar cash surplus and one of the healthiest unemployment insurance reserves in the country.”
Senate Democrats also are planning and looking ahead, according to Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue Spokeswoman Leslie Rudd.
“Although there is no set plan in place, we are still considering if we should or call or can even call a special session,” she said.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that made changes to the unemployment benefits process. The changes would make it easier for North Carolinians to apply for and cash-in on the employer-funded assistance amid layoffs and pay cuts caused by social distancing rules bought on by COVID-19. Cooper also ordered all sit-down bars and restaurants shuttered to contain the virus.
“We did not come to this decision easily, but North Carolina must keep fighting this pandemic with the right weapons,” Cooper said. “During this time of uncertainty, I will keep working to protect the health and safety of North Carolinians and keep our state’s economy afloat.”
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 63 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, as of Wednesday morning.
The disease has caused at least 115 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he wants Congress to approve $500 billion in new spending to send money directly to American households as an economic stimulus.