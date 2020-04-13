(The Center Square) – North Carolina Department of Public Safety officials announced Monday they have started releasing inmates to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has expedited the discharge of 300 inmates who were scheduled to be released be in spring or early summer. The department now is considering freeing 500 more inmates who are vulnerable for COVID-19, representatives for the agency said in a news release.
"The department has been reviewing all options to protect public safety as well as our employees and those in the state's custody," Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks said. "Many of those options were implemented quickly, providing immediate impact, while others have required more preparation."
The announcement came five days after a group of civil rights advocates and inmates sued Gov. Roy Cooper and Hooks, demanding the release of high-risk inmates and those already scheduled for parole, probation and work release.
On Thursday, six female inmates who are either pregnant or are 65 years old or older were released, according to DPS.
Officials said the 500 inmates under consideration for release include pregnant women, those on home leave or work release and older adults.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed older adults are at greater risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Prisoners who are 65 or older with health issues or are scheduled to be released this year and female offenders 50 and older with health conditions also scheduled to be released this year also are among the group under consideration.
"All offenders under consideration must meet strict criteria and all legal requirements, such as victim notification in certain cases, before a transfer to the community is approved," DPS said.
The department also is awarding time credits to inmates to initiate more early releases.
As of Friday, 34,782 people are incarcerated in the states' prisons, according to DPS.
Nearly two-thirds of the prison population has at least one disability and more than 8,000 of the adult population is over the age of 50, according to the lawsuit filed last week.
As of Monday, 35 offenders at six separate facilities and 20 staff at 10 facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.
DPS officials have suspended visitation, work release and transfers to curb the spread of the respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus.
"We do not take these new measures lightly. Our staff are working in accordance with CDC guidelines while being mindful of adult risk management, as well as re-entry best practices in order to identify and transition adult offenders into our communities in a safe and efficient manner," said Tim Moose, Chief Deputy Secretary of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.
The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission also has released more than a dozen pregnant females to community supervision.