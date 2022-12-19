(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission will hold a series of hearings next year on a proposed 18% multi-year rate increase from Duke Energy Progress.
The commission issued an order last week laying out the proposed increase that would impact 1.5 million customers, and a schedule of five public hearings in February and March to vet the proposal.
"In its application, DEP requests authority to increase its rates and charges to produce additional overall annual North Carolina base revenues of approximately $623.5 million (exclusive of all riders except fuel), an increase of approximately 18% over current base revenues," the order issued on Dec. 16 read.
The rate increase would occur over three years, with the first-year increase "partially offset by a $8.5 million refund of excess deferred income taxes resulting from the 2017 Federal Tax Cuts and Job Act and a reduction in North Carolina’s state-corporate tax rate."
The proposal would increase DEP’s current $3.4 billion in revenues by $227.6 million through a 6.6% general base rate increase, and by another 106.7 million or 3.1% rate increase in the first year, bringing the total first-year rate increase to 9.7%.
Another 4.3% increase in year two would generate $150.8 million for DEP, while the third year increase of 4% would bring in another $138.3 million. In total, the proposal would generate $623.4 million over three years with a total rate increase of 18%, according to the order.
The $8.5 million refund would lower the total increase after year three to 17.7%
"Further, DEP is seeking approval of a rate of return on common equity of 10.2%," the order read.
DEP contends the increases are necessary to cover costs for distribution and transmission projects to modernize the electric grid, improvements to reliability for clean energy, closure of coal ash basins, new billing and customer information systems, maintenance of the DEP nuclear fleet and DEP COVID-19 response.
DEP is also proposing a customer assistance program for eligible low-income customers, a tariffed-on-bill program, and a payment navigator program.
The proposal will be vetted through five public hearings set in the order in February and March, followed by an expert witness hearing in May. DEP will also publish notice in newspapers in the coverage area.
An appendix to the NCUC’s Friday order details how DEP’s proposal would impact bills for each rate class, as well as revenues for DEP.
DEP issued a press release in October that touted its accomplishments over the last five years and explained why it's asking for the first rate increase since 2019.
"75% of spending over next three years consists of electric grid infrastructure improvements," the release read. "Upgrades aim to make the grid more resistant to severe weather and reduce the duration of outages. Creating a flexible, two-way grid also enables renewables, EVs and supports economic development and new jobs."
"Our customers count on us to deliver affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy every day," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina state president. "We’re sensitive to the financial pressures our customers face, and we remain committed to keeping rates as low as possible."
The monthly impact of the proposal for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would be an increase of $14.72, from $126.43 to $141.15 per month on October 1, 2023, followed by a $5.62 increase in October 2024 and a $5.21 increase in October 2025, according to DEP.