(The Center Square) — Duke Energy is expected to address the North Carolina Utilities Commission next week to brief officials on rolling blackouts that left about 500,000 without power over the Christmas weekend.
The NCUC included "Duke Energy's Briefing on Rolling Outages" in its staff conference agenda for Jan. 3, a meeting that will take place at 10 a.m. in commission hearing room 2115 in Raleigh.
Duke Energy spokesman Keith Richardson told The Center Square about 11% of Duke's 4.5 million customers in North and South Carolina were impacted by the power outages that began on Friday, Dec. 23 and continued through Christmas Eve, but declined to provide further details on what caused the problems.
"I think we're still looking at it," he said. "I don't have that specific information right now."
What is clear is all but one of Duke's 11 nuclear units remained online throughout the blackouts, with the lone exception of a Robinson plant that has been out of commission since November 19, according to data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
The facilities generate about 10,700 megawatts, or roughly half of the electricity supplied to customers in the Carolinas.
Duke issued a notice on Christmas Eve asking customers to conserve energy as the company rationed power and crews worked to restore service, warning of more outages to come if customers failed to comply. Many customers complained they were not informed of the rotating outages.
The notice came as temperatures dipped into single digits, and the outages left thousands without heat or water. Duke blamed the ordeal on extreme cold weather and increased demand.
"This winter blast and customer demand has been unprecedented in recent history of our region and company," Duke's Carolina Storm Director Jason Hollifeld said. "Like other utilities, Duke Energy took action to protect the overall energy grid – avoiding damage that could have meant even longer outages."
Power was largely restored on Christmas Eve, and Duke lifted its request to conserve energy on Dec. 26.
"Whether you lost power from interruptions in service or conserved energy to help others, we are deeply grateful for your patience and understanding," said Daniel Fain, Duke's Carolinas grid manager.
Gov. Roy Cooper posted to Twitter the same day that he "asked Duke for a complete report on what went wrong and for changes to be made."
The NCUC is expected to adopt a plan in the coming days to reduce carbon emissions to standards created by lawmakers last year, which requires a reduction in North Carolina's electricity-based CO2 emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030, and to reach "carbon neutrality" by 2050.