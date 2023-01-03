(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission did not adopt a specific carbon reduction plan proposed by Duke Energy to reduce emissions, opting instead to order specific actions while the company revises its modeling.
The NCUC issued an order on Dec. 30 "adopting an initial Carbon Plan establishing a least cost path forward to meet the carbon emission reduction mandates of House Bill 951," legislation that requires a 70% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The order came the day before the legislative deadline for the NCUC to adopt a plan and after 13 days of hearings with expert witnesses and numerous case filings from environmental groups and others in 2022. The commission also conducted five public meetings across the state and a Webex hearing in which 139 public witnesses testified and received nearly 500 customer statements about the plan.
"Rather than approve a single, preferred portfolio of generation assets, the Commission, as provided for in the law, adopts reasonable steps, including the approval of a number of near-term actions, toward meeting the carbon dioxide emissions reduction mandates," the commission wrote in a press release.
The steps include directing Duke Energy to conduct two competitive bids between 2023 and 2024 to secure 2,350 megawatts of new solar for service by 2028. The commission also authorized Duke to procure 1,000 megawatts of standalone battery storage and 600 megawatts of battery paired with solar.
The order requires Duke to retire its remaining coal-fired generating units of more than 9,000 megawatts by 2035 and directs the company to study and consider developing wind power off the coast of North Carolina.
Other steps authorize Duke to incur project development costs from additional pumped storage hydro at the Bad Creek Hydroelectric Station in South Carolina and to extend leases for its existing nuclear fleet and to develop new nuclear generation.
The order authorizes Duke to plan for more combustion turbine and combined cycle natural gas-fired power, "while requiring Duke to address concerns about the availability of firm transmission capacity to North Carolina in future proceedings," according to the NCUC release.
The order also gives Duke the green light to upgrade necessary transmission facilities for solar and approves the company's proposed 1% load reduction through managing demand and energy efficiency measures, but sets an "aspirational 1.5% target."
Commissioners further directed Duke to continue plans to help low-income, minority and rural communities.
"The emergency outage events this month particularly underscore the need for an orderly transition away from fossil fuels to low and zero carbon dioxide emitting generating resources while maintaining or improving the reliability of the electric grid," the release read.
The NCUC notes HB 951 requires the commission to review and adjust the plan every two years.
"Today's order requires Duke to remodel resource additions to achieve the carbon dioxide emissions reduction mandates — including impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act and other future legislative changes and changing conditions — and file a new proposal with the commission by September 1, 2023," the release read.
The commission plans to conduct a public review of that filing in late 2023 and 2024.
"We believe this is a constructive outcome that advances our clean energy transition, supporting a diverse, 'all of the above' approach that is essential for long-term resource planning," Duke Energy said in a prepared statement. "We've already made incredible progress, retiring two-thirds of our aging coal plants in North Carolina and South Carolina and reducing emissions by more than 40% since 2005 — we will continue this ongoing work of lowering carbon emissions to reduce risk for our customers while balancing affordability and reliability."
Both environmental and free market groups expressed disappointment about the order.
NC WARN, a nonprofit climate change group, criticized the plan's reliance on natural gas plants that could be converted to burning hydrogen in the future.
"Other parties offered alternatives to Duke's plan that accomplished the decarbonization goals with no new gas and with more solar, wind, energy storage and efficiency programs – including more solar-plus-storage close to where power is used," according to a NC WARN statement. "Those plans create many more jobs, rate protections and relief to the communities being hammered by climate crises and by Duke Energy's fossil fuel pollution."
The John Locke Foundation, meanwhile, raised concerns about eliminating coal power to rely more on weather dependent technology, with CEO Amy Cooke alleging "the NC Utilities Commission has chosen to saddle our state's ratepayers with an energy plan that guarantees higher bills and colder homes over the winter."
"Although the report includes some encouraging language regarding reliable, baseload energy sources, it's concerning that the only directives include procurement of large amounts of unreliable, intermittent sources upfront and the shuttering of 9,000 MW of baseload coal," Cooke said. "This means North Carolinians could face even longer and more severe rolling blackouts than what ratepayers experienced on Christmas Eve."