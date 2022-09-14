(The Center Square) — Experts from Duke Energy and the North Carolina Utilities Commission conducted a second day of hearings this week to review a proposed plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions of power plants.
The hearings and testimony might continue for weeks as regulators review Duke Energy Corporation’s plan to obey House Bill 951, signed into law by Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper last October. The law directs the Commission to take all reasonable steps to achieve reductions in the emissions of carbon dioxide in North Carolina from electric-generating facilities owned or operated by certain public utilities. The law states the Commission must reduce by 2030 approximately 70% the level of emissions recorded in 2005. The state must be carbon neutral by 2050.
The Commission must complete the Carbon Plan to achieve the emission reductions by the end of this year and review the plan every two years thereafter. The Carbon plan must be developed with electric public utilities and include stakeholder input to achieve the authorized reduction goals. The plan may consider power generation, transmission and distribution, grid modernization, storage, energy efficiency measures, demand-side management and the latest technology to achieve the least-cost path to achieve compliance.
The Commission held four in-person hearings in Durham, Wilmington, Asheville and Charlotte in July and two online hearings on Aug. 23. More than 290 documents were filed by environmental groups.
Catherine Cralle Jones, representing the environmental organization Appalachian Voices, voiced concerns on Tuesday about Duke’s plan not being focused on affordable energy.
"We're not defining affordability," Kendal Bowman, vice president of regulatory affairs for Duke Carolinas, said during Tuesday’s hearing. "We're not creating an affordability metric. We’re assessing each of the various scenarios that we put forward in terms of cost to build and construct these resources. … We understand that we need to be conscious of rate impacts to our customers. Electricity prices are important to all customers and we're trying to do everything that we can to keep those rates affordable."