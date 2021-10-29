(The Center Square) – North Carolina has received an F grade for its education funding level from the Education Law Center (ELC).
In its report released Thursday, the nonprofit focused on education spending and ranked North Carolina 47th of 50 states and the District of Columbia for its education funding levels.
The report comes as lawmakers continue prolonged budget negotiations with Gov. Roy Cooper that are stalled over education spending.
The ELC examined state and local revenues adjusted to regional labor market costs and compared them with other states. The report shows if North Carolina were to increase its funding level by $3,000 per student, it still would be below the national average.
The ELC, which advocates for education spending equity, said the report shows "the urgent need for school finance reform" nationwide. The nonprofit used data from the 2018-19 school year.
"The underfunding of schools is not, as some policymakers would like the public to believe, an unfortunate reality of budget constraints," ELC Executive Director David Sciarra said. "Rather, it is the result of inaction and even outright hostility from state governors and legislators to invest in the education of their students."
The state spends about $10,595 per student, according to the report. North Carolina spends more than $4,500 below the national average of $15,114 per student. Education spending accounts for only 2.3% of its total GDP, compared with 3.37% nationally, earning the state an F grade from ELC for its funding effort.
The ELC gave North Carolina a C grade for its funding distribution, or how funding was allocated to high-poverty districts compared with low-poverty districts. According to the report, North Carolina allocated $700 more to poorer districts, ranking 17th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The General Assembly has proposed spending more than $10 billion on education this fiscal year and the next, but final budget lines are in limbo as the governor and legislative leaders have failed to settle on common ground.
The House and Senate approved separate budget proposals in August. Legislative leaders agreed to a compromise budget and sent it to Gov. Roy Cooper to review before calling for a final vote.
According to The Associated Press, Cooper sent the Legislature back a proposal, to which lawmakers have sent a counteroffer. Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, have told reporters education spending was one of the hurdles in reaching an agreement.
However, the battle over education spending in North Carolina is not based on per-pupil spending but on a court's ruling on how it fulfills its constitutional duty to provide a "sound basic education."
A federal court order calls for the state to spend an additional $700 million this fiscal year and more than $1 billion more next fiscal year on education. However, the preexisting House and Senate proposals fall short of the order.