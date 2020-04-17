(The Center Square) – North Carolina has received $2 billion of the more than $4 billion of direct aid earmarked for the state from the $2 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell made the announcement Thursday.
The funds were deposited in the state’s bank account on Wednesday.
The North Carolina Legislature will use the funds for the state’s COVID-19 relief efforts as it is mandated to under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“As keepers of the public purse, we’re responsible for receiving money and putting it in interest-bearing accounts,” Folwell said. “We’ll process the withdrawal when directed by the legislative and executive branches.”
The Cares Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, allocates $150 billion in direct aid to the states. Each state must give 45 percent of the aid to local governments with populations with 500,000 or more.
North Carolina lawmakers will decide how the state’s money will be spent during the next legislative session scheduled for April 28 to May 8.
The state is still waiting on the full guidance from the federal government on how the funds can be allocated, but Sen. Harry Brown, R-Onslow, said, for now, they will be using the appropriations process from the 2008 recession.
“The good news is the legislature has some pretty recent experience with this sort of thing," Brown said. "We expect to adopt the same protocols that the Democrats adopted in 2009 for deploying the legislature's Constitutional role in appropriating all funds."
In the meantime, the state treasurer will invest the money in a short-term investment fund, which the office referred to as “high quality, low risk and interest-bearing.”