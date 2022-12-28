(The Center Square) — North Carolina ranks in the bottom half of states in the America’s Health Rankings Report released by the United Health Foundation this month.
The report, the longest-running annual assessment of the nation’s health on a state-by-state basis, aims to draw attention to public health issues by providing relevant information policymakers can use to implement changes.
The 2022 data shows North Carolina ranked 30th overall among states, down eight places from the state’s 22nd place finish in 2021.
The report lists the state’s strengths as low prevalence of frequent mental distress, low black/white residential segregation, and low levels of air pollution, while challenges included a high premature death rate, low supply of dental care providers and a high uninsured rate.
Food insecurity in the Tar Heel State has declined from 17.3% between 2011 and 2013, to 10.9% between 2019 and 2021, while smoking among adults has also declined from 18.5% in 2019 to 14.4% in 2021, according to the data.
Firearm deaths, meanwhile, have increased by 20% — from 13.3 to 16 deaths per 100,000 population — between 2019 and 2020.
North Carolina ranked 22nd for social and economic factors, which included a 7th place rank for its relatively low racial disparity in high school graduations, and 6th place rank for residential segregation. In that same category, North Carolina ranked 45th for public health funding at $76 per person, or about $40 less per person than the national average.
North Carolina ranked 9th for the physical environment category, with a 1st place finish for drinking water violations and 8th place for the low 10% of housing stock with lead risk. North Carolina’s worst ranking in the environment category was 42nd place for risk-screening.
Under the clinical care category, North Carolina ranked 26th overall, and 9th nationally for the 75.9% of children immunized by two years old. In that same category, the state ranked 40th for dental care with only 50.4 providers for every 100,000 people, and ranked 41st for the 10.4% of the population that’s uninsured, a figure that’s nearly 2% higher than the national average.
North Carolina ranked 38th overall for behavior related health issues. The lowest rankings in that category include 46th place for its chlamydia rate of 616.3 new cases per 100,000 people, and the 7% of those aged 18 and older who engage in high-risk HIV behaviors. The highest rankings under behavior include 17th place for the 22.3% of adults who are physically inactive, and 20th place for the 31.6% of adults who receive insufficient sleep.
In the final health outcomes category, North Carolina ranked 33rd overall, performing better than the national average for excessive drinking, and nonmedical drug use among adults, while the state’s rate of 29.8 drug deaths per 100,000 was slightly worse than the national average of 27.9.
North Carolina also fared poorly for premature deaths, low birthweight, multiple chronic conditions, and obesity, and about average for premature death racial disparity, frequent physical distress, and low birthweight racial disparity, under the same category.