(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks 11th among U.S. states for economic freedom, according to the Fraser Institute's recent analysis.
Fraser Institute's Economic Freedom of North America report measured 10 variables related to government spending, taxation and labor market regulation in the 50 U.S. states, 10 Canadian provinces and 32 Mexican states based on 2018 data.
According to co-author of the report Dean Stansel, an economist and research associate professor at Southern Methodist University, economic freedom is determined by the public's ability to use resources as they please with limited government interference.
North Carolina's best ranking was in labor market freedom. The state's labor market scored 7.39 out of 10, making it the seventh most free labor market in the U.S., according to Fraser. One of the main contributing factors was the state's $7.25 hourly minimum wage, which was the same as the 2018 federal minimum. However, Stansel said North Carolina's large government workforce could pose an issue for taxpayers.
"Nearly 11% of employees work in the state or local government, and so that bloated bureaucracy is expensive," Stansel said during a virtual John Locke Foundation forum Monday. "You've got to use more tax dollars to pay the cost of those employees, and if you could make a workforce reduction with an income tax cut, maybe that would be a way to go."
The state was ranked 15th for taxation, scoring 6.53 out of 10. North Carolina had a top income tax rate of 5.5% in 2018, and it ranked 24th compared to other states. The top income tax rate has since been lowered to 5.25%. Property taxes and other tax revenue scored 8.02 out of 10, ranking the state 11th.
North Carolina's worst ranking was in government spending. The most significant contributing factor was the state's transfers and subsidy costs, where it ranked 40th out of the U.S. states. Transfers and subsidies include welfare payments, grants, food stamps, housing, or agricultural assistance. About 0.4% of North Carolinians' personal income goes to transfers and subsidies. Still, Stansel recommends a decrease.
"This type of spending does not help increase the size of the economic pie," Stansel said. "It just redistributes the existing pie."
North Carolina moved up one spot from the last report, when it was ranked 12th overall.
Becki Gray, senior vice president of the John Locke Foundation, said the report is a "baseline" for a plan for post-pandemic recovery.
"I think that a lot of things are going to change, and they're going to be different as we crawl out of the recovery from this pandemic and keeping that notion of economic freedom and keeping the size of government limited," Gray said.
According to the report, New Hampshire is the most economically free state, followed by Florida and Virginia. New York was ranked last, followed by West Virginia and Alaska.