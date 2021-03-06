(The Center Square) – North Carolina finished 10th in a new study by the Tax Foundation showing which states are best at structuring their tax systems.

All 50 states tax private property and unemployment insurance, according to the foundation’s analysis, which is titled the “2021 State Business Tax Climate Index.” But several states do without certain major taxes, such as corporate income, individual income and sales.

Many of the highest-rated states lack one of these major taxes, although some states that levy all the major taxes had high scores. That’s because their tax structures feature low rates and are broadly levied, the foundation reports.

North Carolina also ranked fourth for its corporate tax, 16th for individual income taxes, 22nd for sales taxes and 26th in the property tax category.

The states at the bottom of the ranking tend to have complex, non-neutral systems for raising revenues, along with relatively high tax rates, according to the authors of the analysis. 

How Well Is Your State Tax System Structured?

StateOverall RankCorporate TaxesIndividual TaxesSales TaxesProperty TaxesUnemployment Insurance Taxes
Wyoming11163929
South Dakota211332042
Alaska326152245
Florida46121132
Montana5212532820
New Hampshire641914744
Nevada725544547
Utah8141023717
Indiana9121520227
North Carolina10416222610
Texas11476353616
Missouri123232487
Delaware135042243
Michigan142012103518
Oregon15493841636
Washington16406481819
North Dakota17820291212
Tennessee18248473326
Kentucky191918132149
Idaho2029269348
Colorado211014363241
West Virginia221728191028
New Mexico239314119
Arizona24221740118
Wisconsin25303771735
Virginia261635112746
Pennsylvania274319171540
Nebraska283221154111
Maine29372284033
Oklahoma30113339291
Georgia31736272439
Mississippi32132732375
South Carolina33534313424
Massachusetts343811124450
Kansas353124373013
Illinois363613384843
Rhode Island373929254230
Hawaii38184730925
Ohio3942433466
Iowa404640143837
Alabama412330501914
Louisiana42353249234
Vermont434439164915
Maryland443345184334
Arkansas453441462523
Minnesota464546283132
Connecticut472744265022
New York481548434538
California492849451421
New Jersey504850424631

* 1 is best; 50 is worst

Source: Tax Foundation

