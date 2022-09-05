(The Center Square) — North Carolina ranked 24th of 50 states and the District of Columbia by the Heritage Foundation's Election Integrity Scorecard, which evaluates each state's election laws and regulations.
The Heritage Foundation's report was prepared by its own analysts and election law experts in each state. The accuracy of the information was checked with state election officials who responded to a request for information.
The final summary was sent to the chief election official or the responsible state board of elections in every state to allow those officials a final opportunity to correct any errors.
Twelve areas were identified for measurement to provide feedback to states on election laws and procedures. The areas with the greatest weight in determining the overall scores were voter identification implementation (20 points), accuracy of voter registration lists (30 points) and absentee ballot management (21 points).
"As a reminder, however, even the best laws are not worth much if responsible officials do not enforce them rigorously," the report stated. "It is up to the citizens of each state to make sure that their elected and appointed public officials do just that."
North Carolina achieved 61 out of a possible 100 points in the ranking. It received poor scores in verification of citizenship, election litigation procedures, restriction of private funding of election officials or government agencies and voter identification implementation. The state received favorable scores in accuracy of voter registration lists, absentee ballot management, vote harvesting/trafficking restrictions, vote counting practices, access of election observers and restriction of same-day voter registration and automatic registration.
"Every citizen's vote is sacred," the Heritage Foundation states in its explanation of the project. "The vote is how we guarantee that our government remains of the people, by the people, and for the people. The successful campaigns of the past cannot be taken for granted. We must continue the fight to expand and defend Americans' right to have their votes count."
Tennessee (84), Georgia (83), Alabama (82), Missouri (80) and South Carolina (79) received the highest scores. Hawaii (26), Nevada (28), California (30), Oregon (38) and Vermont (39) received the lowest scores.
"… we know that the incentive to cheat is always present," the report stated. "The vote gives power, and the desire for power corrupts. To preserve a government where every person has an equal vote, we must therefore eliminate avenues for bad actors to cheat."
The report cited the bipartisan work of former President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, and former Secretary of State James Baker, a Republican, who co-chaired the Commission on Federal Election Reform in 2005.
"Elections are the heart of democracy," Carter and Baker wrote. "They are the instrument for the people to choose leaders and hold them accountable. At the same time, elections are a core public function upon which all other government responsibilities depend. If elections are defective, the entire democratic system is at risk."