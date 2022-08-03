(The Center Square) — A North Carolina racetrack shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will have its day in court.
A panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals this week greenlighted a lawsuit challenging the Cooper administration's authority to close down an Alamance County racetrack during the pandemic.
Three Republican judges with the appeals court ruled unanimously on Tuesday to allow a lawsuit challenging the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' authority to shut down Ace Speedway, which defied the department and Gov. Roy Cooper's executive orders in May 2020 limiting gatherings.
The original lawsuit involved former DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, who was replaced in both her position and in the lawsuit by DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley.
The judges upheld a lower court decision against a motion by DHHS attorneys to dismiss ACE's claims, which allege violations of a right to earn a living under the state constitution's fruits of labor clause, as well as selective enforcement of Cooper's executive orders.
DHHS secured abatement and temporary restraining orders to shut down Ace Speedway in June and July 2020 after owner Jason Turner openly defied Cooper's restrictions on gatherings to hold stock car races on three occasions in May and June, 2020, hosting over 1,000 spectators at each event.
"I'm going to race and I'm going to have people in the stands. . . . And unless they can barricade the road, I'm going to do it. The racing community wants to race. They're sick and tired of the politics," Turner told the Burlington Times-News at the time, according to the lawsuit. "People are not scared of something that ain't killing nobody. It may kill .03 percent, but we deal with more than that every day, and I'm not buying it no more."
Prior to holding the races, Turner consulted with county health officials to implement COVID precautions including contract tracing, temperature screenings, social distancing in common areas and reduced and distanced audience seating arrangements.
Cooper called the events "reckless" and "dangerous," Fox 8 reports.
"This case makes us consider the use of overwhelming power by the state against the individual liberties of its citizens and how that use of power may be challenged," Judge Jefferson Griffin wrote. "We hold that Ace pled colorable claims for infringement of its right to earn a living and for selective enforcement of the Governor's orders sufficient to survive the Secretary's motion to dismiss."
"The intended purpose of the Governor's order was not to regulate a particular occupation or business enterprise, but the direct and intended purpose of the Abatement Order was to cease the operation of a business," the ruling read. "It cannot be denied that the scope and breadth of the Abatement Order restricted or otherwise interfered with the lawful operation of a business serving the public."
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for the John Locke Foundation, noted that while the case is far from over, it "does include some positive developments."
"First, the DHHS secretary cannot simply hide behind government immunity. He'll have to explain why his department's actions did not violate speedway owners' constitutional rights," Kokai said. "Second, all three appellate judges agreed that the speedway owners offer a case worthy of further legal action. That means the owners can proceed with their argument that the government-imposed shutdown violated their constitutional right to the 'enjoyment of the fruits of their own labor.' They'll also be able to make the case that state government officials targeted them specifically for a shutdown because of their public criticism of Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID policies in 2020."
Kokai contends that by continuing to pursue the case, ACE is sending a message that's already making an impact.
"The state hoped this dispute would go away in September 2020, when the governor loosened his dubious restrictions on outdoor gatherings. But Ace Speedway owners were not willing to give up their legal fight," he said. "If they are able to prevail in this case, they will send a strong signal to future government officials not to abuse their power. Even a win at this stage in the case has positive benefits for keeping government overreach in check."