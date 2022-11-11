(The Center Square) — North Carolina law enforcement and public safety officials presented an update to lawmakers on Thursday on a new Department of Adult Correction, issues at the Department of Public Safety and the rollout of a new interoperable communications system.
Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe explained to lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Justice and Public Safety the department’s progress and staffing struggles as it splits off a new Department of Adult Correction.
The move, approved by lawmakers in the last budget, becomes official on Jan. 1, though roughly half of DPS’ 40,000 employees transferred to the new DAC in October.
The transition comes as both agencies struggle to fill a variety of positions, from highway patrol, capitol police and juvenile justice officers, to corrections, parole and administrative positions.
DPS currently has an 8% vacancy rate with alcohol enforcement, 12% with highway patrol, 31% with capitol police, and 53% with juvenile justice. Buffaloe attributed struggles hiring officers with capitol police to the agency’s status as "the only law enforcement agency within DPS that’s not on a step pay scale."
The vacancies within juvenile justice stem from an "inability to meet market salaries" that are roughly $20,000 above what the state pays, he said.
"We’re struggling very hard," Buffaloe said.
Tim Moose, chief deputy secretary of Adult Correction & Juvenile Justice, told lawmakers state juvenile facilities are currently at 110% of capacity, and the staffing issues, combined with federal regulations that stipulate one officer per eight juveniles, are a major problem.
"I’m having trouble sleeping at night because of safety," he said, adding that the situation puts the department at "risk of being out of compliance with federal standards."
Moose said he’s working to address the problems by sending office staff to facilities, though more drastic measures like double-bunking juvenile offenders may be necessary.
"We’re trying to avoid that at all costs," he said.
At one facility, Moose said, there’s a single cook to prepare 128 meals three times per day.
Todd Ishee, the new Department of Adult Correction secretary, said the transition to a new cabinet agency is "moving forward as quickly as possible" and is on track to stand alone by the New Year, despite similar staffing issues.
The department’s vacancy rate has increased from under 6% in 2019 to roughly 16% among probation and parole staff. Flexible scheduling, a new step pay plan, and other retention efforts, however, are "having success" in turning that trend around, Ishee said.
Despite those challenges, and complications from the pandemic, the department’s Corrections Enterprises continued throughout the pandemic, raising $95 million through sewing, laundry, printing, license plates and other services — the third highest total among similar programs nationwide, Ishee said.
Freddy Johnson, commander of the State Highway Patrol, also briefed lawmakers on progress with a transition to the VIPER interoperable communications system approved by the General Assembly. VIPER allows emergency responders to communicate on a single network.
There are 163,200 users for the 238 sites currently on air, Johnson said, which includes 26 counties and six state agencies, with one county added roughly every month. Officials have completed a $108,000 microwave upgrade study, and have implemented $422,856 out of $678,000 in needed licensing and equipment upgrades.
The department is waiting on $5.4 million in routers, and have bids out for an $805,670 tower upgrade, as well as $1.3 million in tower lines and antennas, Johnson said.
Of the total of $19.8 million allocated, DPS has spent about $786,000 and has $7.5 million in work out for bids, Johnson said.
"This is going to be a greatly enhanced technology for us," he said.
DPS expects the cost to build out the infrastructure for the system over four years to total $189 million.