(The Center Square) – North Carolina’s Water Infrastructure Authority has approved $164 million in loans and grants to fund dozens of drinking and wastewater projects across the state.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week 76 drinking and wastewater projects approved by the authority to improve and upgrade water systems, with funding through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, Drinking Water and Wastewater State Reserves and the Viable Unity Reserve.
"This funding opportunity will allow North Carolina to make meaningful investments in our communities," Cooper said. "These projects will help promote equitable access to clean water, strengthen our economy and advance climate resilience across the state.”
Major projects in the funding included $2.8 million in loans and grants to replace the wastewater collection system in Pilot Mountain, $3 million in grants and another $30 million in loan and principal forgiveness to expand wastewater treatment in Wilkesboro and $1.7 million for drinking water infrastructure and quality improvements in Stovall.
Another loan of more than $9 million will go to improve water supply in Davie County.
“This project creates a stronger regional water system by expanding Davie County’s Cooleemee Water Treatment Plant and adding an interconnection to the city of Mocksville, allowing Mocksville to decommission its Lagle Water Treatment Plant,” according to a Cooper press release.
Elizabeth City will also receive $1.2 million in loans to fund work to complete an ongoing water treatment plant rehabilitation project.
Nineteen counties received funding to conduct assessments and inventories of drinking and wastewater systems, as well, with a focus on identifying infrastructure in need of rehabilitation or replacement.
The state received a total of 37 applications requesting nearly $390 million in funds for drinking water projects, and it will distribute about $56 million in the current funding round. Thirty applications were submitted requesting nearly $365 million for wastewater projects, with $101 million in funds approved.
Studies estimate North Carolina will need between $17 billion and $26 billion in water and sewer upgrades over the next two decades, according to the governor.
“This funding gives North Carolina’s rural communities an opportunity to address the challenges of aging infrastructure and climate change, so they can become more viable, improve their resiliency and compete for economic development,” Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Secretary Elizabeth Biser said.
A full list of funded projects is available on the DEQ website.
The funding was approved Feb. 9 by the State Water Infrastructure Authority.
“The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects,” according to the Cooper release. “Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.”
The DEQ is accepting applications for the next round of funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects, which includes $1.69 billion allocated by the General Assembly last year from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The deadline for the next round is May 2.