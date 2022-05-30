(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Justice is urging the state Supreme Court to forge ahead with the long-running Leandro school funding lawsuit, despite potential budget adjustments during the current legislative session that could impact the case.
The Department of Justice filed a brief with the high court on May 20 to request a "suspension of appellate rules to expedite decision in the public interest" as well as a "motion to supplement issues to be briefed."
The filing urges the court to move forward with the case after Special Superior Court Judge Michael Robinson determined in late April that the current state budget covers nearly $1 billion of a $1.75 billion court-ordered Comprehensive Remedial Plan. The Supreme Court tasked Robinson with reconciling the $1.75 billion plan with the state budget adopted a week after the former Special Superior Court judge in the case, David Lee, directed the state treasury to fulfill the plan.
State Controller Linda Combs appealed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals because she argued the order violated state law by circumventing the General Assembly.
In North Carolina, the constitution provides that only lawmakers can appropriate spending.
Robinson found that after accounting for funding in the budget, the state still owed a total of $785 million to the departments of Public Instruction, Health and Human Services, and the University of North Carolina, but did not suggest how the state should fulfill the obligation.
The case returned to the Supreme Court on April 26 and plaintiffs in the case, the Department of Justice, and legislative leaders defending the lawsuit filed briefs shortly after to weigh in. The plaintiffs and the Department of Justice agreed the state budget leaves $795 million in the plan unfunded, while legislative leaders argued the state budget completely nullifies the $1.75 billion order.
Attorney Matthew Tilley submitted a proposed order to the court on behalf of House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Berger, R-Rockingham, that claims, "Judge Lee made clear that he believed the extraordinary measures imposed by his order were justified only because, at the time it was entered, no budget had passed."
"The adoption of the budget act before the November order became effective eliminated that justification," Tilley wrote.
The Supreme Court has not responded in the weeks since, and Senior Deputy Attorney General Amar Majmundar's brief filed on May 20 recommends a June 30 deadline for opening briefs, with final briefs by Aug. 12 and oral arguments in the case at "the court's convenience."
"The (Comprehensive Remedial Plan) represents the efforts of the trial court to require the state to take the 'necessary and appropriate actions [to] . . . provide the opportunity for a sound basic education to all children in North Carolina,'" Majmundar wrote. "The State, however, is already behind in implementing the plan. The state has not fully funded Year 1, and has only partially funded Years 2 or 3 at all. The funding for Year 3 must be released to the appropriate parties as soon as possible."
Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper included $525.8 million in recommendations to reconcile the unfunded aspects of the Leandro plan, and lawmakers are now working through budget adjustments in a short legislative session that's expected to adjourn by June 30.
Terry Stoops, director of the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation, told The Carolina Journal it makes more sense for the Supreme Court to wait out the budget adjustments before taking action on the case.
"Lawmakers certainly will make budget adjustments that correspond to line items in the Comprehensive Remedial Plan," he said. "As such, it makes little sense for the Supreme Court to take any action before adjournment of the current legislative session."