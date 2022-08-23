(The Center Square) — North Carolina officials are forging ahead with a "compressed" timeline for the forcible purchase of 27 homes, five businesses and a church in Chatham County to pave the way for VinFast, a startup electric vehicle company.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an open house last week at the Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center to vet plans for road construction leading to a new 2,150-acre Triangle Innovation Point site, the future location of the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast and a FedEx facility.
Hundreds of local residents attended the event, while dozens more logged on to a virtual meeting to learn about NCDOT's plans to impose eminent domain to seize homes and businesses necessary for the road construction, which involves expanded highway interchanges along U.S. 1, New Elam Church Road and Pea Ridge Road.
The work is part of the largest development deal in North Carolina history, announced by Gov. Roy Cooper in March. State officials offered VinFast $1.2 billion in incentives over the next 32 years in exchange for building a $4 billion electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant that's expected to create 7,500 jobs.
The deal calls for production at the facility to begin in July 2024, and the state is now moving through a "compressed" timeline to implement $450 million in site preparations, road improvements, and additional sewer and water infrastructure work for the site, NCDOT environmental policy advisor Colin Mellor told WRAL.
"Since the project was announced in March, we've hit the ground running," Mellor told the Chatham News + Record. "We believe that this is a reasonable timeframe but these things do take time. We aren't going to cut corners and will be sure to continue dotting all of our i's and crossing all of our t's."
Many locals aren't impressed with the plans, particularly those who will lose their homes or livelihoods to make way for VinFast, which was founded in 2017 and is the first Vietnamese car company to expand globally.
Jack Sanderford Jr., whose family has lived off Pea Ridge Road for 70 years, told the News Observer he stands to lose five acres and homes where his mother and son live, as well as his business, Logger Head Clearing and Grading.
"They're taking everything we got," he said.
Rhonda Mitchell told the news site she "cried all weekend" when she realized the agency plans to seize her mother's home and three rental properties to widen Pea Ridge Road.
"It's just going to change the whole community," she said.
The NCDOT plans, unveiled about two weeks before the public meetings, will ultimately seize 27 homes and five businesses, and relocate Merry Oaks Baptist Church, through eminent domain, a legal tool that allows government entities to take the property and compensate the property owners if they refuse to sell.
The move is made possible by the much criticized 2005 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Kelo v. City of New London, a 5-4 decision that allowed government entities to use eminent domain to transfer land from one private owner to another for economic development.
"People in Moncure have all been here forever," Sheila Lassiter, whose family has lived in Moncure for three generations, told the News + Record. "They don't deserve to have their properties taken or their small businesses taken just because a bigger business wants to come in. That shouldn't have to happen."
Brooke Medina, vice president of communications at The John Locke Foundation, agrees.
"The North Carolina government has promised VinFast thirty years of access to taxpayer money and land, all while leaving Chatham County residents — some of whom have lived in their homes for generations — out in the cold. Politicians have placed a bet on a foreign startup at these residents' expense," Medina said. "North Carolina is an incredible state to do business in, which is why foreign and domestic companies are moving here, even without these crony incentives. Nonetheless, once these homes are torn down, and decades of personal family history with them, what recourse will these residents have?"
Local residents can submit their thoughts on the plans to NCDOT through all phases of project development, though comments for the first phase of construction are due by Sept. 1. NCDOT will review the comments and make changes, but after that process properties that remain impacted will be directed to the NCDOT Right of Way Unit for acquisition negotiations, department spokesman Harris Kay told the News + Record.
More information and video from the public meeting is available on the NCDOT website.