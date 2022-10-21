(The Center Square) — State officials are touting a record increase in the number of North Carolinians participating in the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, though experts contend it's nothing to celebrate.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday highlighted a new report from the Food Research & Action Center that showed North Carolina posted the country's largest increase in WIC participation during the pandemic.
The report showed the state's WIC participation rate increased by 21%, and participation by children specifically increased nearly 36%, between February 2020 and February 2022. Those figures compare to a national increase of 1.2% overall and 8.7% among children. WIC participation increased in 21 states and the District of Columbia, while participation decreased or did not change in 30 states.
While ensuring women and children do not go hungry is positive, "no one should be thrilled to see evidence of greater dependence on government," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for the John Locke Foundation.
"Most of us accept that taxpayer-funded programs should help people who have the least resources to help themselves," he said. "But growth in those programs reveals a sign of economic weakness, not strength. And there's always an unintended consequence: The availability of government aid offers a disincentive for people to take steps to provide for themselves."
"To the extent that government reduced red tape during the pandemic and allowed benefits to flow more freely to those who qualify, there is some degree of good news. But we always should be cautious about data that show more people relying on government to help them get by," Kokai said.
Across the country, 6.25 million Americans were dependent on the government program each month over the two years of the pandemic, according to the report.
"Ensuring North Carolina families have access to healthy and nutritious food is at the heart of the department's priority to strengthen the well-being of children and families, and our work to make WIC benefits available to more families is a major step in that direction," said Charlene Wong, assistant secretary for Children and Families.
The federal WIC program provides food, breastfeeding support, health care referrals and nutrition education to low-income pregnant and postpartum women and children up to age 5. North Carolina DHHS administers the program in coordination with local health departments, health districts and federally qualified health care centers in North Carolina.
North Carolina DHHS officials attributed the increase in participation to flexibilities approved during the pandemic, which have included more benefits to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables since June 2021. Other flexibilities include the ability to enroll in WIC without going to a WIC clinic, and to attend appointments and receive monthly food benefits via video chat or phone.
State officials also cited a 13% increase in grocery prices over the last year as a contributing factor.
U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows about 10% of North Carolina households struggle to access food, limited by money or other resources.
"North Carolina took advantage of federal flexibilities to streamline how families could access WIC during the pandemic," said Mary Anne Burghardt, State WIC Director. "Local WIC agencies have done great work in supporting families in their communities during challenging times."
Federal officials are expected to decide whether to keep WIC flexibilities in place long-term in the coming months, according to NC DHHS.