(The Center Square) — North Carolina is soliciting applications for $27.9 million in available grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, which disperses federal money aimed at supporting rural economic development projects.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce announced on Thursday it is now accepting applications for a second round of funding through the Rural Economic Development Division that administers the $48 million grant fund.
Through November 1, the division will accept grant applications for a pool of $27.9 million after awarding $20.1 million to 30 local governments during the first round of grants in June.
"We're pleased to offer a second opportunity to apply for these funds that can truly be transformative for a rural community," said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. "Our Rural Transformation Grants supply both resources and expertise to help rural areas become stronger, vibrant, and resilient places to live and work."
The grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan, are central to the commerce department's broader Rural Engagement and Investment Program aimed at addressing a wide variety of needs, including revitalizing downtown districts, increasing local government staff, revitalizing neighborhoods, small business recovery, and general economic growth initiatives.
The Rural Transformation Grant Fund offers grants under four categories: Downtown Revitalization, Resilient Neighborhoods, Community Enhancements for Economic Growth, and Rural Community Capacity. The second round of awards are available for the first three categories, while the department will not accept additional Rural Community Capacity grants until next spring, according to a commerce press release.
"Helping communities make the necessary preparations that lead to economic growth is the core of our team's work," said Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development. "We've seen how impactful these Rural Transformation Grants can be, and we look forward to reviewing more creative proposals from local leaders across the state."
In the first round of grants, the state awarded cities, towns and counties funding ranging from $900,000 to $50,000. The largest, $900,000 grants went to Newton, Sanford, Old Fort, Lumberton and Spencer for downtown revitalization; Randolph County and Jonesville for resilient neighborhoods; and Hickory for community enhancements.
In May, the commerce department announced an initial cohort of 19 communities across the state that are participating in the Rural Community Capacity Building educational initiative with Walker College of Business at Appalachian State University to bolster professional development and planning capacity for local government staff.
Applications for grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund are open to local governments in the state's Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties, as well as qualified census tracts in Tier 3 counties.