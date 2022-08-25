(The Center Square) — North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt plans to use federal funding to ensure about 360 principals receive performance pay that they wouldn't have otherwise.
Truitt announced Wednesday she will present a plan to the State Board of Education for consideration next week to address complaints from principals about a new provision in the 2022 state budget that would reduce pay for some by between $7,200 and $18,000 next year.
The change shifted criteria for performance pay from data covering three years to just the 2021-22 school year, resulting in about 360 principals with a history of high performance losing salary based on student data during the pandemic.
Truitt wants the Department of Public Instruction to plug the hole with $4.5 million from the federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief III fund starting on Jan. 1. The pay would be in addition to an across-the-bard 4% salary increase to principal pay included in the General Assembly latest budget bill, which took effect on July 1.
"Principals were given a monumental load during the pandemic, as they were tasked with leading our schools in the midst of ever-changing circumstances that included students and teachers shuffling in and out of quarantine while classrooms alternated between virtual and in-person," Truitt said. "We are thrilled that we can hold our principals harmless given the incredibly challenging and extenuating circumstances that the pandemic brought into our schools. Their paychecks certainly shouldn't be dictated by the uncertainty they absorbed and yet heroically managed through the 2021-22 school year."
Truitt's announcement comes after principals impacted by the change raised similar concerns. In a letter to lawmakers in early August, 2022 North Carolina Principal of the Year Patrick Greene called for the General Assembly to hold principals harmless for student performance during the pandemic.
Greene applauded Truitt's plan on Wednesday.
"Principals throughout our state successfully led their schools to higher growth performance before the COVID shutdown took students out of our schools," he said. "I'm relieved to know that some of the principals who would have been impacted by this change will soon have clarity and certainty. On behalf of all of the principals, I would like to thank Superintendent Truitt for her attention to this issue and for this solution."
Truitt contends that approving the plan now "is critical to provide stability to principals," who would otherwise have to wait for the General Assembly to act when lawmakers reconvene in December. The current principal salary schedule ranges from a base of $72,621 for a principal at a small school to $108,931 for a principal at a large school that exceeds expected student growth. The State Board of Education will consider Truitt's proposal at its regular monthly meeting on Sept. 1. If approved, officials will develop an allotment policy and application for districts later this year.
"Our agency is fortunate to have funding that we can use," she said. "We have been fiscally responsible with ESSER funding and made smart and strategic decisions when deciding what and where to spend. It's because of those early decisions that we are able to bring forward a plan that ensures no principal's pay is negatively affected as a result of a period of time when schools and students were doing their best, and principals were leading with resiliency and resolve to help their students and teachers recover from the pandemic."