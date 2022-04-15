(The Center Square) — North Carolina officials have invoked emergency powers in response to a deer that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Yadkin County last month.
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Executive Director Cameron Ingram invoked emergency powers in consultation with Gov. Roy Cooper and State Veterinarian Michael Martin this week to activate a localized CWD response plan in Yadkin and Surry counties and surrounding areas.
CWD is an always fatal disease caused by prions (misfolded proteins) that slowly spread through a deer’s nervous system and eventually causes spongy holes in the brain. The disease is spread between deer through direct contact and bodily fluids and body parts.
The disease is currently in 30 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces, according to the National Wildlife Health Center.
North Carolina wildlife officials announced the state’s first positive confirmation of CWD on March 31, from a deer harvested by a hunter in northern Yadkin County in December 2021. The sample, sent in by a taxidermist, was among 7,200 collected from cooperators and hunters last season in response to the discovery of a positive CWD deer in Montgomery County, Virginia, about 33 miles from the North Carolina border.
The Wildlife Commission devised further steps at an April 7 meeting and opted to enact emergency powers to establish two surveillance areas:
The Primary Surveillance Area (PSA) is at Surry County east of U.S. Highway 601, south of state Route 268 and west of Quaker Church Road and the Ararat River; and Yadkin County east of U.S. Highway 601, north of state Route 67, west of Shoals Road to the intersection with Shady Grove Church Road and west of Fairground Road.
The Secondary Surveillance Area (SSA) consists of: Surry County, Yadkin County, Davie County, Forsyth County, Stokes County, Alleghany County east of U.S. Highway 21 and state Route 18, Wilkes County east of state Route 18 and state Route 115, and Iredell County east of state Route 115 and north of Interstate 40.
Restricted activities within the surveillance areas include the suspension and prohibition of rehabilitating fawns; a prohibition on transporting deer out with some exceptions; the disposal of deer carcasses unless permitted; a ban on bait, food, food products, and mineral or salt licks to congregate wildlife until Aug. 31, also with some exceptions.
Officials are imposing mandatory CWD testing in the PSA for hunter harvested deer, and for all deer harvested during the black powder season and from opening day through the second Sunday of other deer hunting seasons in the SSA.
The Wildlife Commission is expected to adopt the temporary rules at a public hearing during the second week of May.
"It was imperative that we worked quickly to enact emergency powers once CWD was detected in North Carolina, but we wanted to take the time to determine the best approach," Ingram said. "We are confident in our plan and look forward to working with hunters, cooperators and partners to help slow the spread of this terrible disease while preserving our deer herd and deer hunting tradition."
The commission is also hosting a KNOW CWD community question-and-answer forum on May 2 from 7 to 9 pm at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Educational Building, 2051 Agricultural Way, in Yadkinville.