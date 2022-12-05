(The Center Square) — North Carolina's Local Government Commission will vote on Tuesday to return financial control over Pikeville to local officials after nearly two years at the helm.
The LGC, which is chaired by state Treasurer Dale Folwell, will vote on a resolution Tuesday to allow Pikeville town commissioners and fiscal officers to assume full control of all financial affairs.
The vote comes about 20 months after the LGC voted to impound the town's finances in April 2021, when Pikeville was left with 4.8% of unrestricted funds to meet its $765,000 budget. The situation put the town in jeopardy of missing five payments totaling $158,000 in debt, according to the LGC.
Work to correct the issues involved completing and submitting audits for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 and to prepare financial statements for a 2022 audit. Local officials also worked with LGC staff to secure over $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for water and wastewater work, improve budgeting and financial record keeping and attend finance training to better understand fiscal responsibilities, according to a Folwell media release.
"Pikeville officials understood the dilemma they were facing. They channeled their energy into finding out what's right, getting it right and keeping it right. They stepped up to serve taxpayers and residents, safeguard their finances and restore public confidence," Folwell said. "This extraordinary reversal of fortunes is a testament to their dedication and evidence that the LGC serves a unique and vital role in guiding local governments toward good governance, transparency and accountability."
Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson, secretary of the Local Government Commission, announced the December vote at a Pikeville Town Commission meeting on Nov. 14, when she invited local officials to attend Tuesday's LGC meeting.
"I appreciate the hard work of the LGC staff and the town's efforts to coordinate and cooperate on a plan to revive Pikeville," Edmundson said. "This is truly a success story."
If approved by the LGC, Pikeville town staff will replace LGC personnel currently serving as appointed deputy finance officers, though the LGC will continue to provide oversight and guidance.
Pikeville is among seven local government units currently under the financial control of the LGC, which is staffed by Department of State Treasurer employees.
Other items on the LGC agenda for Tuesday include $20 million in general obligation bonds for Boiling Spring Lakes in Brunswick County to repair and build four dams and a road damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018. Voters approved the bonds on Nov. 8. The full project is expected to cost nearly $57 million, with other funds coming from FEMA, the Department of Defense, the General Assembly and Brunswick County.
The town of Clayton is also seeking approval of $210 million in financing to build an advanced biological water/sewer treatment facility, which would include $110 million from an increase in a state revolving loan and $100 million from revenue bonds.
Wilkesboro is requesting to spend $162,824 for an installment purchase of a truck, excavator and tractor flail mower, Davie County is seeking $34 million to expand the Cooleemee Water Treatment Plant and Mount Holly is seeking approval to use an $8.3 million installment purchase to finance improvements for streets, sidewalks and storm water drainage.
Rolesville is also asking the LGC to sign off on a $4.6 million installment purchase to build an 11,840 square foot public works facility, while Moore County is seeking approval for nearly $4.7 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture revenue bonds to extend sewer lines and add two lift stations for the town of Vass.