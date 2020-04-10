(The Center Square) – After receiving numerous complaints, the North Carolina Division of Employment Security has published timelines for the implementation of federal programs intended to help hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians seeking economic relief from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency that processes employee benefits announced Thursday it received official guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on two unemployment benefit packages included in the $2 trillion CARES Act.
The act provides federal money for workers who have been laid off because of actions related to the COVID-19 outbreak. It extends unemployment benefits to the self-employed, gig workers and those who have maxed out their state unemployment.
About 500,000 North Carolinians have filed for unemployment benefits since Gov. Roy Cooper banned dine-in services March 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Since then, complaints about long waits times and website crashes have accumulated on social media, as have questions on when and how benefits will be processed and issued.
Jo Yurcaba, a freelance reporter, said on Twitter she tried unsuccessfully for three hours Thursday to process her unemployment claim on the state's website. There also are reports of North Carolinians waiting in unemployment lines for more than eight hours to file. The Department of Commerce, which houses the Division of Employment Security (DES), has responded to many of the online requests for help.
According to DES, claims from self-employed workers such as Yurcaba will be accepted in the filing system around April 25. Independent contractors and self-employed workers usually do not qualify for unemployment benefits.
Workers who previously have qualified for the state unemployment benefits will receive the additional $600 a week in federal benefits starting April 17, DES announced Thursday.
The agency still is awaiting timeline information for a third federal program that will provide an additional 13 weeks of benefits for workers.
On Thursday, Cooper signed an executive order he said is intended to make it easier for employers to file claims on the behalf on their employees.
Claims filed by employers go through an automated process, which means employees can receive their benefits quicker. Cooper’s order allows all employers to participate in the process, which was for only employers with good credit ratings before the order. The exception will be effective for 120 days.
DES also has employed more analysts to help with the influx of applications.
State Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, said Thursday the Cooper Administration should consider cross-training other state employees to help with the workload, hire an outside IT firm and extend call-center hours until the backlog has dwindled.
“These people applied for benefits weeks ago after spending hours working around a crashed website and clogged phone lines,” Perry said. “This is a textbook case of government inefficiency. These citizens don’t have time to wait for benefits. They need them now.”