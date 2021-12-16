(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill that would allocate millions of dollars for military construction projects in North Carolina.
The Senate gave the $778 billon National Defense Authorization Act final approval Wednesday. It includes more than $266 million in federal dollars for military bases in North Carolina.
“This bipartisan legislation will be a big win for North Carolina’s servicemembers and our military families, and I will work to get this bill to the President’s desk and ensure our men and women in uniform and their families have the support they need,” said U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Fourteen military bases and offices are in North Carolina, accounting for three out of four branches of service. The military is the second-largest employer in the state and contributes $66 billion to the economy annually, according to the North Carolina Department of Veteran Affairs.
If the National Defense Authorization Act becomes law, $19.5 million would be used to construct a microgrid at Fort Bragg. Another $7.7 million would be used for an emergency water system for the military station, which is one of the biggest in the country.
More than $106 million would be used to replace a water treatment plant and operations center at the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The bill allocates $20 million for a new maintenance hangar and to repair and expand an existing one at the Marine Corps Air Station New River.
Most of the funding will be allocated to the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Nearly $117 million would be directed to Cherry Point for upgrades, an aircraft maintenance hangar and other construction needs.
The measure also would give military servicemembers and other Department of Defense workers a 2.7% pay raise. It extends bereavement and parental leave for servicemembers and premium pay and other temporary pay for federal employees. The act establishes a Basic Needs Allowance for the military and directs funding for the Armed Forces Retirement Home and military children with severe disabilities.