(The Center Square) — A Cary man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison this week for a Medicaid fraud scheme involving more than $7 million in claims for behavioral health services.
U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan on Tuesday sentenced Antonio Deon Fozard to 151 months in prison and three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $4.2 million in criminal restitution to the North Carolina Fund for Medical Assistance.
The sentence follows Fozard's guilty plea to conspiracy and health care fraud charges in February 2021 for his role in orchestrating a multi-district conspiracy to defraud the North Carolina Medicaid system, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
"This defendant stole millions intended to provide healthcare to low-income families," U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. "We will continue to investigate and prosecute those that mastermind these unconscionable schemes to misuse taxpayer funds meant to help those in need."
Fozard owned and operated several behavioral health companies in North Carolina he used in a systematic effort to steal Medicaid funds by billing for services that were never rendered. The companies include Group Service, Group Service Solution, Zoofari Kids and In Touch of Care.
Group Service employed co-conspirators Reginald Van Reese, Jr. and Ruben Samuel Matos to identify eligible Medicaid recipients in low-income neighborhoods in Raleigh, Dunn, Durham and Sanford, where they collected personal information and Medicaid identification numbers.
The information was then used to submit false and fraudulent claims to Medicaid for reimbursement. Another co-conspirator Humberto Mercado and others served as "note writers" to fabricate supporting documents used to justify the claims during a Medicaid audit.
Fozard also conspired with Sharita Mathis Richardson in a similar scheme with Zoofari Kids, which operated a daycare facility in Durham and Garner that purported to provide mental health treatment to Medicaid recipients.
"Under Fozard's leadership, Zoofari filed thousands of false claims in the name of a rendering provider whose information was used without his knowledge or consent, obtained lists of stolen Medicaid beneficiary information for incorporation into the fraudulent billings and created fake medical records," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Authorities contend Fozard later used In Touch of Care to continue fraudulent billings after Group Service was barred from participating in Medicaid.
"In addition to engaging in health care fraud through businesses under his direct control, Fozard collaborated with third party owners and operators of other purported behavioral health companies for the purpose of cheating the Medicaid system," the statement read. "For example, Fozard conspired with brothers Jerry and Tony Taylor, the owners of Taylor Behavioral Health and Options Driven in Monroe, North Carolina, by selling them lists of stolen Medicaid beneficiary information for use in their own fraudulent billings."
All of Fozard's co-conspirators, as well as the Taylor brothers, pleaded guilty to health care fraud charges and were sentenced to prison. Fozard's case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Hulbig.