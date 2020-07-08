(The Center Square) – The North Carolina General Assembly was unsuccessful Wednesday in its attempt to override Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes of bills that reverse COVID-19 restrictions he's placed on businesses.
House Bill 806, which would have reopened gyms and fitness centers, and House Bill 686, which would have blocked executive or local orders that prohibited fireworks or parades during the Fourth of July holiday through Friday, failed to get enough votes in the House to override the vetoes.
The vote on HB806 was 63-51, and the vote on HB686 was 58-54. A three-fifths majority of House members present – or 69 votes – was needed to override each veto.
An attempt to override the veto of House Bill 258, which would have reopened amusement parks and arcades, was withdrawn after the previous two measures failed.
Senate attempts to override the vetoes of Senate Bill 599, which would have reopened skating rinks and bowling alleys, and Senate Bill 105, which would have increased the Council of State’s oversight over the governor's orders, also failed.
Seventy-five bowling alleys in North Carolina that are members of the North Carolina Bowling Proprietors Association, however, are allowed to reopen anyway after a judge granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday as part of the association's lawsuit against Cooper.
“The General Assembly has worked tirelessly to reopen the state safely,” Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said in a statement released after the override votes. “Gov. Cooper issued shutdown orders to prevent overloading the hospitals in our state. We did that, and our hospitals continue to have the capacity. Now we should be focusing on protecting those most vulnerable to the virus and ensuring those who can safely return to work do so.”
"Today, we protected the interests of public health at the [North Carolina General Assembly]," Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, tweeted. "Because of your hard work breaking the supermajority, [Gov. Cooper's vetoes] were sustained. Data and science will continue to guide our State’s COVID-19 response, not partisan politics."
An attempt to also override House Bill 652, which would have allowed people with concealed carry handgun permits to carry guns in private schools where people also meet for worship, fell three votes shy in the House, 66-48. It originally passed the House on a 77-38 vote.
Cooper vetoed the bill because he said it threatened the safety of students and teachers, which some lawmakers took exception to since the bill specified people would be allowed to carry only outside of school hours.