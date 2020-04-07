(The Center Square) – North Carolina lawmakers have drafted three bills that could offer more COVID-19 relief for businesses in the state.
Members of the House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic Support Working Group on Tuesday discussed the proposals that would assist workers and businesses affected by the health crisis.
One proposal codifies the unemployment benefit guidelines issued by Gov. Roy Cooper in his March 17 executive order, which allows workers who have lost their jobs or hours because COVID-19 to receive emergency unemployment benefits. Cooper's order also removes the one-week waiting period and job-seeking requirements and exempts employers from paying for COVID-19-related claims.
New provisions in the proposal would allow employers to file a claim on behalf of certain employees every two weeks and grant employers a full credit against unemployment tax for the first quarter of the calendar year.
The proposal would apply to filings since March 12. It will take effect until Cooper rescinds the executive order.
A second proposal by lawmakers would permanently reduce job-seeking requirements to one employer per week instead of the three now required by state law. The Department of Commerce reported Tuesday that 445,101 unemployment insurance claims were filed in North Carolina between March 16 and Monday.
Working group co-chair Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, recommended combining the two pieces of legislation to expedite the lawmaking process. However, Rep. John Autry, D-Mecklenburg, said he wanted more time to explore the ramifications of the two bills.
“I think this issue is so critical for all of North Carolinians that I wouldn't want to rush anything just for the purpose of being able to rush it,” he said.
The third proposal discussed Tuesday would waive the interest on corporate and individual income and franchise tax returns for the 2019 tax year because of the filing extension.
On March 21, the North Carolina Department of Revenue extended the filing deadline form April 15 to July 15 because of COVID-19, mirroring the guidelines of its federal counterpart.
Howard also proposed tacking the tax return bill to the unemployment legislation. For now, the working group plans to continue working on the proposals separately.
The working group's other co-chair, Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, said the committee will try to accomplish as much as possible ahead of the April 28 legislative session. Lawmakers also said Tuesday they may consider holding a short followup session in July or August.