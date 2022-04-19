(The Center Square) — Republicans in the General Assembly are asking the state Supreme Court to deny a request to take up a case centered on when felons regain the right to vote in North Carolina.
The North Carolina Court of Appeals on April 5 issued a stay to a ruling by a three-judge superior court panel the month prior that found "if a person otherwise eligible to vote is not in jail or prison for a felony conviction, they may lawfully register and vote in North Carolina."
The 2-1 superior court decision overturned a 1973 law that prohibited felons from voting until their sentences are complete, including post-release probation or parole. The case, which impacts about 56,000 felons who have completed their time in prison, stems from a 2019 lawsuit filed by the Raleigh-based Community Success Initiative to strike down the law.
The group argues that keeping people from voting upon release from prison violates the state Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause and Free Elections Clause, and that the law was written with racist intent.
The superior court panel agreed, but state lawmakers defending the law appealed to the Court of Appeals. The plaintiffs, meanwhile, requested the state Supreme Court take over the case.
Republicans argue the Supreme Court filing is an attempt to circumvent the appeals court to gain a favorable ruling in the Democrat-controlled high court ahead of the midterm elections.
Legislative defendants previously noted the three-judge superior court panel issued its ruling in March to allow felons to vote just as absentee voting started, and the same panel issued an order to allow felons to register to vote days before officials finalized materials for municipal elections last August.
"Plaintiffs now seek to capitalize on the timing of the superior court’s ruling — which has since been temporarily stayed by the Court of Appeals — by requesting that this court short-circuit the normal appellate process and decide this important matter at a breakneck pace before the upcoming elections," Nicole Moss, attorney representing legislative Republicans, wrote in a 654-page brief to the North Carolina Supreme Court on Monday. "Although legislative defendants are confident that the superior court’s decision cannot stand, the public interest weighs in favor of this court allowing the Court of Appeals to review the superior court’s decision in the first instance."
Moss argued the plaintiffs "offer no valid reason to circumvent that process" and "even by taking this case as soon as it is able and deciding it on plaintiffs’ preferred timeline, this court cannot provide the finality plaintiffs seek before the May primary and November general elections."
More noted the case must first be "docketed in the Court of Appeals, which has not yet occurred."
"Although this case is of great importance, the usual appellate procedures are best equipped to ensure this Court has the full benefit of intermediate appellate review, giving confidence to this Court, the parties, and the public at large that whatever decision is reached in this contentious case is well-considered and ultimately correct," Moss wrote.
The Supreme Court is under no deadline to act on the request to intervene, according to the Carolina Journal.