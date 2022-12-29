(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers are joining their counterparts in Congress and legislatures across the country in efforts to ban TikTok on public devices over concerns about the company's ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Reps. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, penned a joint letter on Wednesday urging Gov. Roy Cooper to ban TikTok on government devices "as soon as possible" to protect intellectual data and the state's economic security.
"As we know, the Chinese government is constantly working to infiltrate our communications and access intellectual data within the United States," they wrote. "If sensitive data is breached, it could pose both an economic and a security threat for North Carolina. We have a responsibility to prevent this from happening, which is why we are urging an executive order to be issued as soon as possible."
The letter notes that Congress' chief administration officer banned TikTok on devices used by congressional staffers, as have top administrators in numerous states, citing the same security concerns.
TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, and officials believe the Chinese government could pressure the company to provide data on its U.S. customers that could be used in intelligence operations or to target disinformation.
President Donald Trump raised concerns about the possibility several years ago and the company has been in negotiations with the U.S. government since 2020 to craft a solution.
To date, 21 states have taken some form of action against TikTok, with 16 imposing bans on all state devices, four with bans on some state devices, and a lawsuit in Indiana, according to analysis by Government Technology.
Several universities across the country have also banned TikTok.
"It's time for North Carolina to follow suit and do what is necessary to promote state and national security," Saine and Hardister wrote. "If there is no executive order, we will work swiftly in the upcoming 2023 legislative session to advance legislation to ban TikTok on all government-issued devices in North Carolina.
"However, it is our hope that your office will take swift and immediate action to address this matter in the interest of enhancing our domestic security and protecting our citizens," they wrote.
The letter comes about a week after Congress passed a spending bill that banned TikTok on all government devices, which is now awaiting President Joe Biden's signature.
Officials with TikTok have pushed back on security concerns and highlighted efforts to increase security of U.S. user information, while also increasing lobbying efforts in Washington.
"We have made clear that TikTok has never shared user data with the Chinese government, nor censored content at its request," according to an August statement on the company's website. "In fact, we make our moderation guidelines and algorithm source code available in our Transparency Center, which is a level of accountability no pear company has committed to. We even expressed our willingness to pursue a full sale of the US business to an American company."
It remains unclear what, if any, action Cooper will take. The governor's office did not return a message from The Center Square seeking comment.