(The Center Square) – North Carolina lawmakers are expected to vote Saturday on a spending proposal for $1.6 billion of federal COVID-19 relief aid.
Both the Senate and the House proposed separate plans this week for the $3.5 billion in aid, part of the $4 billion reserved for the state in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said Friday the General Assembly was still trying to work out policy portions of the legislation that include tax relief provisions and loosen regulations on unemployment benefits and education waivers, among other things. Moore hopes those negotiations can be settled Friday ahead of the vote.
"So the staff needed all this morning and early afternoon to get all that together so that the House and Senate negotiators could sit down and work out the final bits of that language," Moore said. "But at this point, I feel very confident that we will be in a good position to vote on the package tomorrow at 11 a.m."
The direct allotments of the $1.6 billion that the lawmakers have decided on will be written into House 1043, Moore said.
So far, lawmakers have proposed using the federal funds to support small businesses, schools, local governments and hospitals and to improve public health and for research in response to the pandemic. Senate Bill 704 will the outline for the policy changes once lawmakers reach an agreement. Each chamber would have to approve both bills before they head to Gov. Roy Cooper and become law.
"What we have done is we have essentially taken a monumental spending plan with a situation that is unprecedented in our state's history," Moore said.
Lawmakers are considering a wide range of procedural and operational changes brought on by the need for social distancing to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A key difference in the Senate and House proposals is a plan to temporarily expand Medicaid so uninsured North Carolinians can be covered for prevention services, testing and treatment of COVID-19.
The Senate and House deliberations also include unemployment law changes, certain tax penalty suspensions, modifications to schools testing, grading and grade-level promotion requirements, college debt and tuition waivers, plans for COVID-19 testing and securing health supplies and protective equipment.