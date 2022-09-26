(The Center Square) — Lawmakers believe critics of the General Assembly's revised election maps want to strip away their power to draw legislative districts through the courts.
Attorneys for legislative leaders filed a new brief in the ongoing redistricting case Harper v. Hall on Friday that argues state courts should have accepted a revised congressional map proposed by the General Assembly this spring.
The brief contends the new congressional map complied with Supreme Court guidelines devised it when it ruled against the first map in February and a three-judge panel did not detail why it rejected the remedial map the second time around.
The three-judge panel used the Supreme Court guidance to approve state House and Senate maps, but rejected the remedial congressional map and instead imposed districts for 2022 designed by the court's "special masters," The Carolina Journal reports.
"The Superior Court made no findings of how it believed the Remedial Congressional Plan scored and did not explain how the Remedial Legislative Plans pass constitutional muster but the Remedial Congressional Plan does not, even though the General Assembly constructed and evaluated all three plans in the same way," Phillip Strach, attorney for Republican lawmakers, wrote in the brief.
"Plaintiffs-Appellees' Joint Brief attempts to bring their partisan-gerrymandering theory full circle to complete the task of disestablishing the General Assembly as the redistricting authority in North Carolina," the brief continued. "In Plaintiffs-Appellees' view, there is no need to establish discriminatory intent to jettison the General Assembly's plan — even through the core finding of Harper was one of discriminatory intent — and there is no need for this Court to commit to a clear method of measuring the supposed partisan effects of the General Assembly's plan."
The plaintiffs essentially want to put the General Assembly in a no-win situation with shifting standards that are impossible to meet, Strach argued.
"As Plaintiffs-Appellees would have it, this Court can conceal any manageable standard from the branch of government constitutionally assigned with the redistricting authority," he wrote. "Then, wait until it redistricts under a legal blindfold and announce … that the legislative branch got redistricting wrong based on some new analysis or new set of data redistricting challengers, purportedly enlightened experts, or judges can devise with the benefit of hindsight."
Instead, the courts should presume the General Assembly's election maps are constitutional unless proven otherwise, according to the brief.
"If the presumption of constitutionality means anything, it demands judicial deference to the General Assembly's reasonable choice among competing ways to arrive at the relevant measurements of partisan bias," Strach wrote. The "Superior Court was duty bound to presume the General Assembly got it right and only reject its choices if established beyond doubt as inaccurate, arbitrary, or unreasonable. That was not found and could never be shown."
The high court is expected to hear oral arguments in the case on Oct. 4, despite the court's three conservative justices opposing a hearing in the middle of an election season, which they argue could lead to voter confusion, the Journal reports.
The state Supreme Court is currently split 4-3 in favor of Democrats, with two seats held by Democrats up for election in November.