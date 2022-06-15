(The Center Square) — Lawmakers in the General Assembly are nearing the finish line on adjustments to North Carolina’s two-year spending plan, according to Republican leadership.
The General Assembly is considering how to spend $6.2 billion in unanticipated revenues for the current fiscal year and next, amending a budget enacted last fall that spends $27 billion over the next year.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, both expect to meet late this week to iron out differences in spending priorities between the upper and lower chambers, The Associated Press reports.
"So hopefully by … next week we’ll have something for folks to vote on," Berger told reporters.
While no specifics on potential budget adjustments have been made public, Moore contends lawmakers have agreed to additional salary changes and Berger has highlighted a potential tax reduction. Moore also expects to earmark additional funding for construction projects to counter raging inflation, according to the news wire.
The budget adjustment bill could also include policy changes before heading to Gov. Roy Cooper for approval and lawmakers have focused on several issues in the current short session, including legislation to enact a Parents’ Bill of Rights, medical marijuana legalization, regulations for virtual public and charter schools, legislation to deter organized retail theft, reauthorizing legalization of hemp and CBD and Medicaid expansion.
While North Carolina Republicans have long opposed Medicaid expansion, Berger has shifted to support the move alongside Cooper, while Moore has repeatedly said it’s unlikely to gain approval in the House this session.
"I think it’s something that ought to be in the budget," Berger said, according to the AP. "Let’s see if we can reach an agreement."
Cooper in May also laid out his priorities for budget adjustments that included more than a half-billion dollars to finance a court-ordered education spending plan, as well as spending increases for a variety of work force training, health care, infrastructure and education initiatives.
Cooper’s plan for "Ensuring a Sound Basic Education" — which aims to comply with a court-ordered spending plan in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit — would provide "$525.8 million to increase access to a sound, basic education for North Carolina’s children by fully funding Year Three of the Comprehensive Remedial Plan, as well as studies foaled for in Year Two but not funded in" the current state budget.
Of the $525.8 million in Cooper’s recommendations, "$33.1 million develops a skilled educator pipeline and builds educator and principal capacity; $370.1 million provides fair and equitable distribution of financial resources; $19.9 million supports low-performing schools and districts; $89.7 million expands access to high-quality early childhood education for children from birth to age 5; and $13 million creates a guided pathway from high school to postsecondary education and career opportunities."
Consultants with KTS Strategies contend House and Senate leadership have already reached an agreement on topline spending and expect the short session to conclude on schedule by July 1.
House Minority Whip Rep. Gale Adcock, D-Wake, told Spectrum News earlier this month that lawmakers are eager to end the short session on time after setting a record for the General Assembly’s longest session in history in 2021.
"I think everybody is so weary from the 16-month long session we had," Adcock said. "There’s not a lot of appetite for sticking around more than six weeks, getting what we can get done, done. And getting out of there."