(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Legislature will convene as scheduled later this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic but with some restrictions.
The legislative session will start April 28 but access to the Capitol building in Raleigh will be limited to lawmakers, staff and media, leaders of the General Assembly have announced.
"We've unveiled some guidelines just as an FYI, but while we're in session, the building is actually going to be closed to the public," House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said Thursday.
The legislative building and its offices will open Monday ahead of the official launch of the session, and those with access will be subject to fever checks every day through May 8.
"This policy is to balance the need for legislators to return to Raleigh to carry out their constitutional duties with the health and safety of members and the general public, as well as to limit the spread of COVID-19 while opening for business," Moore and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said in a statement.
In the meantime, some lawmakers have been meeting remotely to discuss legislative proposals to sustain the state and offer relief to North Carolinians in the wake of the public health crisis.
The House Select Committee on COVID-19's Health Care Working Group on Thursday reviewed a list of 69 policy options ahead of the session. Many include seeking more aid from the federal government, such as obtaining emergency waivers, more personal protective equipment and ventilators. Other policy ideas focus on keeping hospitals stabilized during the crisis and conducting a study on health disparities.
Lawmakers plan to narrow the list into a bill draft by April 23.
Members of the House Select Committee on COVID-19's Economic Support Working Group this week unanimously approved a bill draft that would postpone interest on taxes owed until July 15, lift restrictions on unemployment claims for COVID-19-related layoffs and make permanent reforms to the claims process. The group also discussed spending $25 million to partner in a small business bridge loan program.
The Senate Democratic Caucus formed six committees last month to discuss issues surrounding COVID-19. Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, D-Wake, plans to announce the details of the Democrat proposals Friday. They plan to send recommendations to Berger ahead of the legislative session.
Also on the table for the upcoming session is the state's 2019-2020 fiscal budget.
The spending proposal, which covers the state's nonrecurring spending through June 30, was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper in June. The House overrode Cooper's veto in September. It will take a three-fifths vote of the Senate to do the same.
Each chamber plans to announce additional guidance on how they plan to conduct the legislative session with social distancing guidelines in place.
Moore said Thursday his office is working out the details, but he told House health care working group co-chairman Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, in a text that safety is the top priority.
"But there may be some things there that are routine and may be some unusual things," Lambeth said.