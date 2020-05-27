(The Center Square) – A proposal being considered by North Carolina lawmakers would direct $2 million in coronavirus relief funds to fight unemployment fraud.
While overburdened with unemployment claims caused by the response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the state's Division of Employment Security (DES) now has become a target of an international fraud scheme.
Members of the House Select Committee on COVID-19's Economic Support Work Group agreed Wednesday to file a bill that would allow DES to sign a contract with the Government Data Analytics Center (GDAC) to increase cybersecurity and data monitoring.
North Carolina has an unemployment fraud rate of about 3 percent, according to U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) data for 2019. The U.S. Secret Service issued a warning May 14 about a possible attack on the state's unemployment program by a Nigerian fraud ring.
"The department has been rather clear on knowing that we expect this to happen," said Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, co-chair of the working group. "But when we got the Secret Service alert saying it's already half happening … I think the sooner we put this in place, the better."
The Nigerian group Scattered Canary is filing fraudulent unemployment claims and receiving benefits from multiple states, according to reports.
DES did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, states could stand to lose thousands to hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a published report by technology experts for the city of Portland, Ore.
In a memo released to the public Wednesday, USDOL Assistant Inspector General Office of Audit Elliot Lewis warned officials about the possible increase of fraud in the self-certification process being used to approved additional benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
"The associated risk of improper payments and fraud is significant, as the UI program historically experiences some of the highest improper payment rates within the federal government," Elliot wrote.
The House bill would allow the state to withdraw $2 million from the $1.9 billion the state still has in federal COVID-19 funding courtesy of the CARES Act.
"The good thing is that the federal money that's coming down, North Carolina has to try to recapture it," Howard said. "We're not penalized and have to pay it out of our funds, but it's something that's going to be very disruptive to the department to start chasing dollars now."
DES has had to triple its staff to handle the surge in unemployment claims that have resulted from the pandemic.
More than 955,000 people have filed for unemployment from mid-March through Tuesday, as COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions on businesses were implemented throughout the state. As of Wednesday, claims have been payed to 608,390 people. DES has paid out more than $2.7 billion in unemployment insurance, including federal benefits.
DES has faced much criticism on its backlog and speed to process claims. On Wednesday, North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Tony Copeland announced Assistant Secretary for DES Lockhart Taylor had been demoted and was being replaced by Pryor Gibson, a former member of the North Carolina General Assembly and the director of Hometown Strong, a Cooper initiative to stimulate rural economies.
“Pryor Gibson is a forceful presence to lead DES during this unprecedented economic stress,” Copeland said.