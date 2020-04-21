(The Center Square) – Members of the House Select Committee on COVID-19's Economic Support Working Group unanimously voted in favor of a bill draft Tuesday that would provide $75 million to a loan program to help small businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the working group plan to file the legislation when the Senate convenes April 28.
If the bill is approved, the money would be allocated from the state’s general fund to the nonprofit Golden LEAF Foundation's rapid loan program, which is meant to support small businesses while they wait for federal aid. A previous proposal had the General Assembly providing $25 million.
The proposal has support from the governor's office and both chambers of the state Legislature.
“The program has proven to be efficient and effective,” Gov. Roy Cooper; Senate Leader Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore, Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue and House Minority Leader Darren Jackson said in a joint statement in issued Tuesday. "It helps employers access capital quickly while they apply for federal Small Business Administration assistance or other commercial loans."
The Golden LEAF Foundation, an organization that supports rural and tobacco communities, launched a COVID-19 loan program March 24. It is meant to support small businesses while they await federal aid. Last month, President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, which allocated $350 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses nationwide.
The U.S. Small Business Administration's North Carolina district offices depleted all of its funds by Thursday, District Director Thomas Stith said.
An SBA report released Wednesday, showed 39,520 applicants in North Carolina received a total of $8 billion in Payroll Protection loans. Stith told lawmakers Tuesday that 763 North Carolina businesses and nonprofits have been approved for $147 million in emergency disaster loans. The district also processed 19,690 grant applications, totaling $88 million.
With the General Assembly’s funds, Golden LEAF would be able to extend its program to more applicants. Businesses and nonprofits that operate in the state would have to show proof of financial loss because of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible for the loans.
As of Monday, Golden LEAF received a little more than 4,000 applications, with requests totaling $139 million. Another 3,000 applications were pending. The average application was for $34,500, said Kasey Ginsberg, director of government affairs and programs for Golden LEAF.
If the funds are approved, Golden LEAF has to match $15 for every $75 the state provides.
“We know that this program is already oversubscribed and want to assure small businesses that more help is on the way,” state officials said in the joint statement.