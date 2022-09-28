(The Center Square) — Farm equipment dealers, farmers, lawmakers and others testified on Wednesday about various right-to-repair issues during a meeting of the General Assembly's Agriculture and Forestry Awareness Study Commission in Plymouth.
The meeting, which was also streamed online, centered on fair repair requirements for manufacturers of farm equipment that has grown increasingly complex in recent decades, a reality that both helps farmers do more with less but also limits their ability to make repairs.
The intent of the meeting and others is to identify issues for lawmakers to address during the next legislative session.
Bryan Dobson, CEO of John Deere dealer Quality Equipment, LLC, outlined the current situation with how tractors and other products are repaired and the options available to help farmers keep their machines running.
John Deere and other manufacturers share service repair manuals online and sell hard copies, while John Deere also provides options for wireless help through subscriptions. Those subscriptions cost up to $4,500 for the first year and about $3,160 every year after for the most expensive option, Dobson said.
Dealerships pay the same costs to access the system, he said.
Dobson contends 73% of parts sold from Quality Equipment goes to customers and independent repair shops, which he said can make 98% of repairs with enough "time, knowledge and patience."
The remaining 2% that are not accessible to customers involve emissions, safety and durability concerns that could render equipment illegal or dangerous if misused, Dobson said.
"All of that the software has to be uploaded as intended by the manufacturer to safely operate," he said.
Representatives from CAT and Kubota echoed Dobson's assessment and said they operate in largely the same way with comparable costs for repair resources.
Several who testified pointed to the cost of emissions equipment that must be replaced periodically as a significant factor for farmers who hack the systems to bypass the controls. The emissions equipment can cost up to $35,000 to replace once it's out of warranty, dealers said.
Rodney Stallard, store manager for James River Equipment Company, a John Deere dealer, told the committee the eliminated emissions controls on one logging customer's rig cost $22,000 to correct before it could be resold.
Several who testified at the meeting also discussed a lack of technicians to make repairs at dealerships and efforts to ramp up training programs for new recruits. John Deere currently has 17 students enrolled in a two-year program at Wake Technical Community College and is building a new training facility in Wake County, Dobson said.
The next closest John Deere tech training sites are in Ohio and Mississippi, he said.
A representative from Kubota said the company spends roughly $10,000 to $20,000 per year for each technician to keep their training current.
Lawmakers noted several themes from the hearing to explore at future meetings, including wait times for repairs, the lack of technicians, prohibited repairs on emissions and whether issues in North Carolina center more on the right to repair or federal emissions standards that complicate the process and drive up costs.
The commission is next scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. on Monday at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's Farm Pavilion at 3020 McConnell Road in Greensboro.