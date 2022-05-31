(The Center Square) — Two North Carolina lawmakers are pushing legislation that would waive property taxes for permanently disabled veterans, reviving an effort that failed to gain approval from the General Assembly in 2017.
Sen. Sarah Crawford, D-Wake, and Rep. Terence Everitt, D-Wake, filed legislation on May 26 to replace the current disabled veteran homestead exemption with the Disabled Veterans Property Tax Waiver.
The legislation, Senate Bill 821 and identical House Bill 1076, would lift the cap on the current exemption for the first $45,000 of assessed real property value, allowing disabled veterans to exempt the full value of their property from taxes.
"NC has always sought to do right by our veterans," Everitt posted to Twitter on Friday. "Yesterday, (Crawford) and I sought to continue that tradition by introducing House Bill 1076 (and S821 in the Senate), a bill that would waive property taxes for permanently disabled veterans."
The bills strike the reference to the first $45,000 of appraised value, but maintain eligibility requirements in current law.
Disabled veteran is defined as "a veteran of any branch of the Armed Forces of the United States whose character of service at separation was honorable or under honorable conditions" and who satisfies one of several requirements: received benefits as a disabled veteran; is certified by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for a "service-connected, permanent, and total disability;" or "the veteran’s death was the result of a service-connected condition."
Those who qualify must be North Carolina residents or the surviving spouse of a disabled veteran who has not remarried.
The Carolina Journal notes that a similar bill filed by former Rep. Nelson Dollar, R-Wake cleared the House in 2017 but died in the Senate Rules Committee.
"We’re looking for opportunities to honor the service, honor the sacrifices that have been made by those who put themselves in harm’s way for our country and those who put themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to serve our community," Dollar said at the time, according to the Journal.
Everitt and Crawford did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the bills.
There are currently 17 states with no property taxes for disabled veterans: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.
In the vast majority of those states, the exemptions apply only to veterans who are 100% disabled, though Illinois exempts veterans who are 70% or more disabled and other states extend the exemption to those who lost extremities or vision as a result of service, according to VA Claims Insider.
H1076 was referred to the House Committee on Homeland Security, Military, and Veterans Affairs. S821 was referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate.
H1076 has numerous Republican co-sponsors.