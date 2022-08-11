(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers could consider a gas tax rebate when the General Assembly returns later this month.
The measure, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Raleigh-area Democrat senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license.
The intent "is to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs," according to the bill.
SB 897 calls for the Department of Revenue to "send the gas rebate as soon as practicable, but no later than October 1, 2022."
Garrett framed the bill as "one of many inflation-fighting proposals being put forward by NC Senate Democrats" when he explained the details to Fox 8 this spring.
"North Carolina families are seeing rising costs everywhere they turn, from the grocery store to the gas pump," Garrett said. "Our proposal provides to every North Carolina driver a $200 gas tax rebate, roughly what the average North Carolinian would pay in state gas taxes from July to December. This approach keeps the Highway Fund and the Highway Trust Fund whole, while still collecting revenue from non-residents passing through our state using our roads, highways and bridges."
The plan, however, received a cold reception from Republicans who control the General Assembly when it was introduced in May.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, told reporters in June they would prefer permanent tax relief over a one-time rebate.
"I would like to see something that’s a little more broad-based and long-lasting as opposed to a temporary thing that may help with one tank of gas or two," Berger said, according to The Associated Press.
The average price of regular gas in North Carolina is currently $3.70 a gallon, down from $4.31 a month ago but well above the $2.93 average a year ago. The national average is $3.99 a gallon for regular, AAA reports.
North Carolina’s motor fuels tax is $0.361 per gallon.
Brian Balfour, senior vice president of research at The John Locke Foundation, noted that while a gas tax rebate could provide some temporary relief for North Carolina families, it would come at the expense of other priorities.
"Gas and grocery bills have been escalating over the past year at rates not seen in four decades, so any such rebates would be welcome relief especially to low- and middle-income households. It’s important to remember that these rebates would be possible thanks to conservative budgeting over the past decade that has enabled a significant amount of surplus funds to be available," Balfour said. "I would caution, however, that reducing the state surplus savings by $1.3 billion may be short sighted, as the state may need these savings to buffer against the coming economic downturn."
The General Assembly is scheduled to convene on Aug. 23.