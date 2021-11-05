(The Center Square) – North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said he fears the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination mandate on private employers could have harmful consequences on the state.
The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) published its emergency temporary standard rule Thursday, requiring all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their staff is fully vaccinated or test unvaccinated workers weekly for COVID-19.
Dobson said while he has implemented the administration's previous rules, he believes the new vaccine mandate could be burdensome for state workers and employers.
"I believe the vaccine is the best way to get our country out of this pandemic," Dobson said in a statement. "I also believe that employers have a responsibility to provide a safe and healthy workplace for employees. However, the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is the wrong approach, as it will further strain existing resources within the OSH Division and exacerbate the state's workforce crisis."
The rule is part of Biden's six-pronged plan released in September to respond to the delta variant of COVID-19. It calls for increasing vaccination numbers and testing, enacting mask and vaccine mandates, mobilizing booster shots and antibody treatments and providing more aid to businesses.
Under federal rules, the North Carolina Department of Labor must respond to the federal OSHA within 15 days with the agency's decision on the adoption of the emergency temporary standard. Dobson said he is reviewing the directive and its possible impact on the state. He plans to make a decision that "best serves the collective interests of North Carolina employers and workers."
Dobson, who is a Republican, said North Carolina's OSH compliance officers already are overwhelmed by the agency's increased workload because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The compliance officers usually monitor high-hazard industries such as construction and manufacturing but have received nearly 5,000 COVID-19 complaints. Dobson said that does not account for new complaints because of the health care mandate.
"Adding enforcement of this vaccine [emergency temporary standard] to the OSH Division's workload without any additional federal funding or compliance officers will further impede our ability to achieve our core mission responsibilities," Dobson said. "Our compliance officers should be spending their time working with employers to prevent injuries, illnesses and fatalities at construction sites and manufacturing facilities rather than knocking on doors to check an employer's vaccine records."
Dobson said he also fears the rule will exacerbate the state's current workforce shortage. Employers across all sectors have reported staffing shortages across the state. As a result, some companies are offering hiring bonuses to attract employees.
"The federal government should not have the power to make that decision for employers and employees," Dobson said. "If this [emergency temporary standard] survives legal challenge, employers not only risk losing experienced and capable employees, but they also bear the burden of overseeing the testing process for non-vaccinated employees, in addition to paying for time off related to vaccines and recovery from side effects."