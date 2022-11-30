(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s 8th Judicial District will receive $700,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to create a new adult drug court, though critics contend there’s a better approach to address drug abuse.
The North Carolina Judicial Branch announced Wednesday the 8th Judicial District serving Greene, Lenoir and Wayne counties will receive $700,000 from the U.S. DOJ’s Bureau of Justice Assistance to create and operate an Adult Accountability and Recovery Court.
The new court will serve those with substance abuse disorders who face pending criminal charges, allowing them to avoid incarceration to participate in treatment and recovery services.
The judicial branch points to statistics from the National Association of Drug Court Professionals, which has documented a 58% reduction in recidivism and $6,000 in savings for those who participate in "recovery courts" as evidence they have "been proven to save lives, reunite families, save money, and reduce crime."
"Recovery courts have the unique opportunity to unite the accountability aspect of the justice system, treatment and community resources," Chief District Court Judge Beth Heath said. "Individuals with substance use disorder are more likely to sustain recovery when their legal issues have been addressed, they have engaged in treatment, and they have built recovery capital, including such things as housing, employment, transportation and education."
The 8th Judicial District has operated a Family Accountability and Recovery Court for 17 years, but the new court is designed to serve folks involved with child protective services who have substance use disorders.
The new court has been in the works for over a year.
"In 2021, Wayne County received a legislative grant to begin the process of establishing a new adult recovery court," according to the judicial branch announcement. "The legislative funds have allowed a team to prepare for establishing the court by participating in a year-long training program through the National Drug Court Institute and the National Association of Drug Court Professionals."
The BJA grant will boost those efforts and expand them to all three counties in the 8th Judicial District.
The grant is part of a federal Adult Drug Court Discretionary Grant Program run through the BJA that made 63 awards totaling $45 million to courts across the country in 2022. In 2021, there were a total of 4,008 treatment courts in operation across the United States, including 59 in North Carolina, according to the National Drug Court Research Center.
Adrian Moore, vice president of research at Reason Foundation, a free market think tank that advocates the legalization of drugs, argues "drug courts are a tool within a punitive approach to drug use" that can do more harm than good.
"Sometimes, drug courts can try to find non-punitive approaches to drug offenses, but they often can be a way to double down on using harsh punishments to address drug use," Moore said. "A better approach would be to recognize that punishment is not the way to address drug use and that harm reduction approaches are more just and effective."