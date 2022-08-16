(The Center Square) — North Carolina joined a growing list of states dropping pandemic emergency declarations and five more states may join them, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services requested flexibility to waive certain regulations to address the needs of health care providers and facilities as they continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. New regulations passed by the legislature, effective July 11, enabled Gov. Roy Cooper to end the State of Emergency on Monday.
New Mexico’s executive order was scheduled to expire on Aug. 14, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extended it until Aug. 26, unless it’s renewed, modified or rescinded.
Colorado, Texas, Delaware and Illinois have emergency declarations set to expire this week, according to NASHP. Rhode Island’s expires on Sept. 2, Kansas’ expires on Jan. 20, 2023, and West Virginia’s "State of Preparedness" is in place until further notice. California and Washington’s emergency declarations are in place until further notice.
Connecticut’s public health state of emergency expired on June 30, but another limited emergency declaration allows the state to receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds through Dec. 28.
"The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to our state and people now have the knowledge and the tools like vaccines, boosters and therapeutic treatments to keep them safe," Cooper said in a statement. "Executive orders issued under the State of Emergency protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods. North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people."
North Carolina’s remaining State of Emergency declaration enhanced the distribution of vaccines, tests and provided health care systems with regulatory flexibility to maintain staffing levels.
"COVID-19 is still with us, and North Carolinians now have multiple ways to manage the virus, so it doesn’t manage us," NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said in a statement. "NCDHHS will remain focused on COVID-19 trends and data and ensuring we stay prepared."