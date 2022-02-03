(The Center Square) – North Carolina is in a good financial position to borrow money, a new Debt Affordability Study showed.
The state can borrow $1.4 billion each year for the next decade or up to more than $4 billion this year while still putting $100 million in its Unfunded Liability Solvency Reserve, according to the state's Debt Affordability Advisory Committee.
The committee, chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell, monitors how much money the state can afford to borrow without damaging its credit rating. Folwell announced the results of the committee's study Thursday with recommendations for the General Assembly.
Folwell said "the guidelines" in the report "attempt to strike a balance between providing sufficient debt capacity for funding essential capital projects, while imposing sufficient fiscal discipline to maintain future budgetary flexibility and protect the state's 'AAA' bond rating."
North Carolina is one of 13 states with the highest bond rating possible from all three credit rating agencies. Its AAA rating keeps interest rates down and limits taxpayers' economic burden. Borrowing money through bonds allows governments to spread the costs across multiple years instead of tapping into cash flow or current revenue to cover a project's expenses.
The committee said revenue projections show a positive growth trend in the state for the next 10 years. The actual ratio of General Fund debt service to revenues is expected to reach up to 2.4% in fiscal year 2022, and General Fund debt is expected to fall by half from 2017 to 2026, the committee predicted. However, it found transportation debt service most likely will increase. Together, the General Fund and Transportation Fund's debt service is projected to reach up to 2.61% of the state's combined revenues in fiscal 2023.
Credit rating agencies factor pension liabilities into credit bond ratings. The committee continuously has recommended that lawmakers put $100 million in the Unfunded Liability Solvency Reserve every fiscal year through fiscal 2025 to support North Carolina's unfunded pension liabilities. The Legislature has allocated $40 million to the solvency fund for fiscal 2022 and $10 million for fiscal 2023.
"This is not political or emotional, but mathematical," Folwell said. "Even with budget surpluses and healthy reserves, we have almost $40 billion in unfunded pension and health care liabilities. That bill will come due much sooner than people realize. We're doing what's necessary at this point in the state's history because others didn't."