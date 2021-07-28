(The Center Square) – Workers at all North Carolina health care facilities are now required to be vaccinated, but House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said getting vaccinated should be a personal choice for workers and not mandated by the government.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the mandate Tuesday that applies to all employees, volunteers, students, trainees, contracted and temporary workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 will "be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal, for unacceptable personal conduct."
"North Carolinians will not be bullied into being vaccinated against their will, particularly with a vaccine that has yet to be approved by the FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration]," Moore said. "Our health care workers are certainly capable of weighing the risks and benefits and can make their own decision about the vaccine. This mandate could force healthcare workers to choose between their employment and their conscience. Now is not the time to risk losing any of our healthcare workers who have been at the front lines of this pandemic."
Vaccines currently in use in the U.S. were given emergency approval by the FDA because of the urgency of the pandemic and are still in the process of gaining full approval.
The announcement comes as a wave of new COVID-19 cases hit the country. Officials are concerned about the Delta variant of the virus, which is 65% more transmissible than the original virus. Officials said since May, more than 94% of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated.
Last week, the North Carolina Healthcare Association and its board of trustees issued support for the COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Several medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the American Nursing Association, have called on employers to require COVID-19 vaccination for all health care and long-term care staff.