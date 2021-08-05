(The Center Square) – A group of North Carolina Republican lawmakers are calling on health care executives to reverse their COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.
Fifty-five House Republicans sent a letter Thursday to six health care leaders, urging them to reconsider their decision to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue working at major facilities in the state.
Lawmakers said many workers have said they feel "blindsided" by the mandate, which was announced July 22.
“Regardless of the legality surrounding mandatory vaccinations, there are valid concerns and fears from health care workers who will lose their job if they do not take the vaccine,” GOP House members wrote. “An issue of particular concern is from women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and those with preexisting conditions or religious objections.”
Vaccinations will be required for employees at Duke University Health, UNC Health, Atrium Health, Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Novant Health hospitals.
As North Carolina experiences a climb in transmission rates, health care executives said the COVID-19 vaccines are vital to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus at the facilities. Republicans argue, however, terminating unvaccinated health care workers could lead to an employment crisis amid the current workforce shortage.
Duke Health is in need of around 700 nurses and UNC Health is looking for more than 800 nurses, the lawmakers said.
“From difficulties in recruitment to a decline in quality of care, there are serious issues that should have been addressed and thought-out before threatening the employment of tens of thousands of health care employees,” House Republicans wrote.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,580 people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 symptoms and 58% of adults have been fully vaccinated.