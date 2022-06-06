(The Center Square) — A bill that would provide stiffer penalties for organized retail theft rings passed the North Carolina House unanimously and is now in the hands of the Senate.
House Bill 1005 is sponsored by Rep. James Boles, R-Moore, and would enhance penalties for organized retail theft, bolster penalties for property damage or assault in the commission of retail theft, and regulate online third-party sellers to cut off a conduit for stolen goods.
The bill passed by a 102-0 vote without discussion or debate.
"This is a bill that came out of the Joint Senate and House Justice and Public Safety Oversight Committee with the collaboration of North Carolina retail merchants, the SBI, the police chiefs association, sheriffs' association and conference of DAs," Boles said. "This would increase the penalties for organized retail theft."
The Senate has its own version of the bill, Senate Bill 766, which is sponsored by Sen. Danny Earl Britt, R-Robeson.
The bill would make the retail theft of $50,000 or more by an organized group over a 90-day period a Class F felony, with that upgrading to a Class C felony for theft amounts of $100,000 or more.
Right now, state law classifies organized retail theft of $1,500 or more as a Class H felony, which requires a sentence of at least 4 months prison time and a maximum of 25 months.
A Class F felony requires sentences from at least 10 months to up to 41 months in a state penitentiary, while Class C raises that to a minimum of 44 months and a maximum of 182 months.
Those convicted of property damage or assault of a store employee, contractor or law enforcement officer would be charged with a Class G felony, which would require a minimum sentence of eight months and a maximum of 31 months.
The bill would also require online third-party sellers with 200 sales in a 12-month period and gross revenues of $5,000 to keep records on sellers and suspend them if they refuse to provide information or provide false information.